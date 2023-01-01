The Charlotte Show
Smoothie and Bust
Season 3 E 5 • 01/01/2023
Charlotte and Josh discover they will be travelling abroad for work, but an argument over a smoothie threatens to ruin the trip. Charlotte sees a consultant about her breast pain. (S3, ep5)
S2 • E7The Charlotte ShowA Break In South Africa
Will Charlotte and Mel resolve things in time for their trip to South Africa? Josh proves himself to be the ultimate hero when he rushes to Charlotte's aid after a terrifying accident. Charlotte enjoys an African safari with Josh.
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:05
S2 • E6The Charlotte ShowFright Night
Josh's parents are staying over but will The Crosbys and The Ritchies get on? Charlotte suspects paranormal activity and turns to a medium and his dog. Mel's birthday ends in disaster. (S2, ep6)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:43
S2 • E5The Charlotte ShowElephant In The Room
With their new schedule in place and a plan for their parents to meet, Josh and Charlotte are heading towards a whole new level of love. But things take a turn for the worse when Charlotte's attempt to surprise Josh goes horribly wrong. (S2, ep5)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:28
S2 • E2The Charlotte ShowMam's Going To Iceland
Charlotte and Mel come face to face to try and resolve their differences. Josh invites Charlotte to Bolton for a big family dinner and Charlotte surprises her Mam by taking her on a trip. (S2, ep2)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
38:01
S2 • E3The Charlotte ShowSorry, Not Sorry
Charlotte and her Mam head off to Iceland on a mission to save the whales. Josh decides to go on a big night out which leads to a huge row. Charlotte is left questioning their relationship. (S2, ep3)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:01
S2 • E4The Charlotte ShowEngagement Party
Charlotte must devise a plan to save her and Josh from splitting. Charlotte travels to Manchester for Adam and Jamie's engagement party, but a sick night ends in a media storm. (S2, ep4)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
40:33
S2 • E8The Charlotte ShowA Whole New Level
Will Charlotte and Mel resolve things in time for their trip to South Africa? Josh proves himself to be the ultimate hero when he rushes to Charlotte's aid after a terrifying accident. Charlotte enjoys an African safari with Josh.
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:32
S3 • E2The Charlotte ShowAll or Nothing
After a huge fallout about when to have a baby, can Charlotte and Josh save their relationship? Banana goes to the vets, and Lauren has an emotional surprise for Charlotte. (S3, ep2)
26/06/2019
Full Ep
37:08
S3 • E3The Charlotte ShowA Wee Surprise
Charlotte has an embarrassing accident which results in a trip to the mattress shop. Charlotte must tell her mam and Lauren some big news about her and Josh, but how will they react? (S3, ep3)
11/07/2019
Full Ep
39:27
S3 • E4The Charlotte ShowThe Lakes
Charlotte and Josh invite their parents for a weekend away, but will their families still get on after a weekend together in the Lake District? (S3, ep4)
01/01/2023
Full Ep
39:28
Full Ep
38:09
S3 • E6The Charlotte ShowBrazil
Charlotte and Josh head off to Brazil. But their romantic getaway turns sour after a series of arguments leaves Charlotte questioning the future of their relationship. (S3, ep6)
24/07/2019
