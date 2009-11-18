The Hills

Between a Rocker and a Hard Place

Season 6 E 8 • 16/06/2010

Audrina's relationship becomes strained, Stephanie isn't sure she's ready for dating, and Kristin comes face to face with her rival again.

Full Ep
18:33

S5 • E18
The Hills
Can't Always Get What You Want

Heidi is determined to get pregnant despite Spencer's disinterest, and Kristin comes to a major realization about Brody and Jayde.
18/11/2009
Full Ep
17:12

S5 • E19
The Hills
Mr. Right Now

Spencer gets nervous when he suspects Heidi has been keeping a secret, and Kristin's relationship with Justin Bobby takes an unexpected turn.
25/11/2009
Full Ep
17:37

S5 • E20
The Hills
The Boys of Summer

Kristin is hesistant to commit to Justin Bobby, and the debate between Heidi and Spencer over starting a family comes to a head.
02/12/2009
Full Ep
16:50

S6 • E1
The Hills
Put On a Happy Face

Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
28/04/2010
Full Ep
12:49

S6 • E2
The Hills
Rumor Has It

Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/05/2010
Full Ep
15:42

S6 • E3
The Hills
The Elephant in the Room

Heidi throws a birthday party for her neighbor's son, Spencer disrespects Heidi's family, and Audrina is ready to take her relationship to the next level.
12/05/2010
Full Ep
15:23

S6 • E4
The Hills
This Is Goodbye

Heidi and Spencer's behavior leads their friends and family to make a difficult decision, and Kristin and Brody become friends with benefits.
19/05/2010
Full Ep
15:00

S6 • E5
The Hills
A New Bird

Kristin grows jealous when Brody begins dating another woman, and Lo sets Stephanie up on a double date.
26/05/2010
Full Ep
12:45

S6 • E6
The Hills
Ghost from the Past

Kristin tries to move on from Brody, Lo befriends Brody's new love interest, and Audrina has second thoughts about her relationship with Ryan.
02/06/2010
Full Ep
15:28

S6 • E7
The Hills
The Company You Keep

Tempers flare and Brody chooses sides when McKaela brings Kristin's old rival to a party, and Audrina withholds details of a night out.
09/06/2010
Full Ep
15:33

Full Ep
15:45

S6 • E9
The Hills
Break-Up to Make-Up

McKaela's friend Allie stirs up more trouble with Kristin, and Audrina makes a decision about her relationship with Ryan.
23/06/2010
Full Ep
13:47

S6 • E10
The Hills
Welcome to the Jungle: 100th Episode

During a group trip to Costa Rica, Kristin tries to make Brody jealous, and Audrina and Justin Bobby are unsure where they stand with one another.
30/06/2010
Full Ep
14:05

S6 • E11
The Hills
Loves Me Not

Lo and her boyfriend celebrate their anniversary, Kristin tells Brody how she really feels, and Heidi's mom comes to town.
07/07/2010
Full Ep
12:27

S6 • E12
The Hills
Series Finale

Kristin is ready for a change, Stephanie and Josh get closer, Lo makes a decision about her future, and Audrina enjoys her newfound independence.
14/07/2010
