Check Out All The Winners From The 2019 EMAs
1 / 18
Best U.S. Act: Taylor Swift
Photo By Getty
2 / 18
Best Canadian Act: Johnny Orlando
Photo By Getty
3 / 18
Best Video: "ME!" by Taylor Swift FT. Brendon Urie Of Panic! At The Disco
Photo By Getty
4 / 18
Best Artist: Shawn Mendes
Photo By Getty
5 / 18
Best Song: "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish & Best New: Billie Eilish
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 18
Best Collaboration: "Con Altura" by RosalÃa, J Balvin FT. El Guincho
Photo By Getty
7 / 18
Best Pop & Best Look: Halsey
Photo By Getty
8 / 18
Best Live & Biggest Fans: BTS
Photo By Getty
9 / 18
Best Rock: Green Day
Photo By Getty
10 / 18
Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 18
Best Alternative: FKA Twigs
Photo By Getty
12 / 18
Best Electronic: Martin Garrix
Photo By Getty
13 / 18
Best Push: Ava Max
Photo By Getty
14 / 18
Best World Stage: Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018
Photo By Getty
15 / 18
Best U.K. & Ireland Act: Little Mix
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT