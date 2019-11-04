Check Out All The Winners From The 2019 EMAs

gettyimages-1182197733.jpg

1 / 18

Best U.S. Act: Taylor Swift

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185306964.jpg

2 / 18

Best Canadian Act: Johnny Orlando

Photo By Getty

me.jpeg

3 / 18

Best Video: "ME!" by Taylor Swift FT. Brendon Urie Of Panic! At The Disco

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1164343298.jpg

4 / 18

Best Artist: Shawn Mendes

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185187435.jpg

5 / 18

Best Song: "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish & Best New: Billie Eilish

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1170408606.jpg

6 / 18

Best Collaboration: "Con Altura" by RosalÃ­a, J Balvin FT. El Guincho

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185300199.jpg

7 / 18

Best Pop & Best Look: Halsey

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185311374.jpg

8 / 18

Best Live & Biggest Fans: BTS

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185302085.jpg

9 / 18

Best Rock: Green Day

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-871046056.jpg

10 / 18

Best Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1170398581.jpg

11 / 18

Best Alternative: FKA Twigs

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-494227590.jpg

12 / 18

Best Electronic: Martin Garrix

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1185306672.jpg

13 / 18

Best Push: Ava Max

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1056989446.jpg

14 / 18

Best World Stage: Muse - Bilbao, Spain 2018

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1057303408.jpg

15 / 18

Best U.K. & Ireland Act: Little Mix

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1140614292.jpg

16 / 18

Best Australian Act: Ruel

Photo By Getty

jessb.jpg

17 / 18

Best New Zealand Act: JessB

Photo By Facebook: JessB

gettyimages-1185298968.jpg

18 / 18

Rock Icon Award: Liam Gallagher

Photo By Getty