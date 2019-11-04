PICS: Check Out All Of The Extremely Fire Looks From The 2019 EMAs Red Carpet

Pabllo Vittar

NCT-127

Halsey

Niall Horan

Mabel

Leomie Anderson

Noa Kirel

Green Day

Dua Lipa

Ava Max

Jhay Cortez

Joan Smalls

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

Akon

Becky G

Joey Essex

Maruv

RosalÃ­a

Doutzen Kroes

Mahatma Khandi & Grace Shush

Travis Mills

Jorge Lopez Astorga

Nicole Scherzinger

Becca Dudley