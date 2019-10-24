Gold Stars Go To Everyone Who Can Tell Which Veronicas Twin Is Which In These 12 Identical Pics

gettyimages-1154928925_1.jpg

1 / 12

Jess & Lisa (or Lisa & Jess..?) at LA Pride 2019.

gettyimages-74978730.jpg

2 / 12

Matching underwear-as-outerwear vibes, cute!

gettyimages-74019816_1.jpg

3 / 12

When the girls and their puffy skirts hung out with Aussie Idol hunk Dean Geyer.

gettyimages-959072820.jpg

4 / 12

Both of these looks are 10/10.

gettyimages-80865972.jpg

5 / 12

Working their pouts.

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-74026042.jpg

6 / 12

Matching sunnies!!? They make it so difficult.

gettyimages-106297437.jpg

7 / 12

Loving these smokey eyes and rocker-chic updos.

gettyimages-109215690.jpg

8 / 12

When they both have fringes.

gettyimages-108983038.jpg

9 / 12

Seriously the fringes make things very confusing.

gettyimages-466875518_1.jpg

10 / 12

Wowza.

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-82480869.jpg

11 / 12

Alright they donât look that much alike here but these sunnies!! Legendary.

gettyimages-625228560.jpg

12 / 12

Our all-time favourite twin moment! Queens.