15 Shows You Need To Binge On Netflix Over The Holidays
You: Penn Badgley gets hella creepy in this stalker 'romance' - binge now because Season 2 is just around the corner! (Image credit: Netflix).
Breaking Bad: If you've never seen this cult favourite, it's time to sit down & educate yourself. It's meth labs, school teachers, unlikely friendships, a bout of cancer & pure chaotic energy (Image credit: Sony Pictures).
Sex Education: One of the best shows to come out of 2019. Asa Butterfield shows us he's grown up in this teenage exploration of sexuality & dating. It's a damn good giggle, plus characters you'll fall for - aka Eric Effoing (Image credit: Netflix).
The Crown: Season 3 of this royal biopic has been released, but you need to see Claire Foy & Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip in the first two seasons. Unmissable performances (Image credit: Netflix).
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Cinematic beauty in every episode. Watch Darren Chris take on the prolific Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed Versace. It's frenetic, passionate & visually stunning (Image credit: FX Network).
The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 is now here! Watch Alyssa & James navigate a marriage, an inmate on a quest for revenge & a disappearance (Image credit: Channel 4).
BoJack Horseman: This is a very important animation, even if you don't like cartoon series. It's a tragicomedy that grapples with the human condition through a titular character that is indeed a horse (Image credit: Netflix).
The Good Place: You've got four seasons to catch up on as you watch Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil & co in their afterlife as they discover what it really means to be 'good' (Image credit: Fremulon)
Black Mirror: Oh boy, please question yourself if you haven't binged this series. It's a dystopian look into our future as technology runs rampant. Scariest part is that it all seems eerily possible (Image credit: Netflix)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: In the same universe as 'Riverdale' comes Sabrina Spellman, the teenage witch. If you froth an Archie Comic crossover, this is for you (Image credit: Netflix).
