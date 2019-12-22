15 Shows You Need To Binge On Netflix Over The Holidays

mv5bmtu0mjq2ndgtmdi5mi00ngnjltlmytgtymq2yjawogu4mwe1xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyndg4mjkzndk._v1_sy1000_sx800_al_.jpg

1 / 15

You: Penn Badgley gets hella creepy in this stalker 'romance' - binge now because Season 2 is just around the corner! (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bmjhimzgxztctndc1ni00otixltlhmtytzta3zwfkodrknme2xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvynzkwmjq5nzm._v1_sy1000_cr007181000_al_.jpg

2 / 15

Breaking Bad: If you've never seen this cult favourite, it's time to sit down & educate yourself. It's meth labs, school teachers, unlikely friendships, a bout of cancer & pure chaotic energy (Image credit: Sony Pictures).

Photo By Sony Pictures

mv5bote0mjq1ndu3ov5bml5banbnxkftztgwnti4mtgwnzm._v1_sy1000_cr006741000_al_.jpg

3 / 15

Sex Education: One of the best shows to come out of 2019. Asa Butterfield shows us he's grown up in this teenage exploration of sexuality & dating. It's a damn good giggle, plus characters you'll fall for - aka Eric Effoing (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bngi1odkzzdqtztyxys00mtg1lwfly2qtmtm5mgnhnwrhymvmxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvynju2odm5mju._v1_sy1000_sx800_al_.jpg

4 / 15

The Crown: Season 3 of this royal biopic has been released, but you need to see Claire Foy & Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip in the first two seasons. Unmissable performances (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bnzc2mzjmm2itmjgzyy00mjgxltljyjctzjjhyzm1odfhmzu0xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymtmxodk2otu._v1_sy1000_cr006661000_al_.jpg

5 / 15

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Cinematic beauty in every episode. Watch Darren Chris take on the prolific Andrew Cunanan, the man who killed Versace. It's frenetic, passionate & visually stunning (Image credit: FX Network).

Photo By FX Network

mv5bn2zhnmq2mjqtmmqzmi00yje5ltlkmwmtmjk5yzixmjk2ndc2xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymtkxnjuynq._v1_sy1000_sx800_al_.jpg

6 / 15

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 is now here! Watch Alyssa & James navigate a marriage, an inmate on a quest for revenge & a disappearance (Image credit: Channel 4).

Photo By Channel 4

mv5bywqwmdnkm2mtodu4os00oty3ltgwotitnje2yzc0mzrkmdllxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymtkxnjuynq._v1_sy1000_cr006751000_al_.jpg

7 / 15

BoJack Horseman: This is a very important animation, even if you don't like cartoon series. It's a tragicomedy that grapples with the human condition through a titular character that is indeed a horse (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bymmxnjm0nmitngu1mi00ogmwltkzmzctzme3yju1zde4nmfjxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyoduxotu0otg._v1_.jpg

8 / 15

The Good Place: You've got four seasons to catch up on as you watch Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil & co in their afterlife as they discover what it really means to be 'good' (Image credit: Fremulon)

Photo By Fremulon

mv5bytm3ywvhmdmtnjczmy00ngeylwjhzdctyjnhmtrknde0zti1xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymtkxnjuynq._v1_.jpg

9 / 15

Black Mirror: Oh boy, please question yourself if you haven't binged this series. It's a dystopian look into our future as technology runs rampant. Scariest part is that it all seems eerily possible (Image credit: Netflix)

Photo By Netflix

mv5bmtg3mjy1mduxmv5bml5banbnxkftztgwmzczntu2nzm._v1_sy1000_cr006751000_al_.jpg

10 / 15

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: In the same universe as 'Riverdale' comes Sabrina Spellman, the teenage witch. If you froth an Archie Comic crossover, this is for you (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bzgexyjqzntqtngnhmi00ymy1ltlhy2mtmtrjodg3mju4ytayxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymtkxnjuynq._v1_.jpg

11 / 15

Stranger Things: A decade-defining series of nostalgia-driven aesthetics & a sci-fi resurgence. If you're not on this bandwagon, it's time to hop on board (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bmgu3ngyyytytyjizms00zmuwltlmmjatzdhhmzfinwi0nznkxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymzq2mdi5nju._v1_sy1000_cr007011000_al_.jpg

12 / 15

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Arguably the perfect comedy. With Andy Samberg at the helm, you just ~know~ this is gonna be good. Prepare yourself for maniacal laughing & severe character investment, all set in a NYC cop precinct (Image credit: Fremulon).

Photo By Fremulon

mv5bzmjjm2yzowetotyxyi00yjhkltlimzgtmta2mtc0ndq1mdm4xkeyxkfqcgdeqxvyody5otk4ma._v1_sy1000_sx675_al_.jpg

13 / 15

When They See Us: A limited release of true events in Harlem as five teens are wrongly accused of murder. It hits hard & makes you feel sick with the justice system, but it's well worth the watch. Pack tissues (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix

mv5bnju5m2yxntctmdhmms00yte0ltg1mtitnzhmyzcyzmuxymyzxkeyxkfqcgdeqxvymta3mzq4mtc0._v1_sy1000_cr007101000_al_.jpg

14 / 15

Kath & Kim: This one doesn't really need an explanation. If you've already seen it, see it again! All six seasons are ready for your viewing - the ultimate Christmas series (Image credit: Riley Turner Productions).

Photo By Riley Turner Productions

mv5bmtkwote3mjy4ml5bml5banbnxkftztgwmdyzndk2ntm._v1_sy1000_cr006751000_al_.jpg

15 / 15

Queer Eye: The poster says it all - you will laugh, you will cry & you will ooze empathy. It's a tale of transformation led by the Fab Five, all with their own specialty (Image credit: Netflix).

Photo By Netflix