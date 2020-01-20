PICS: Honestly Everyone On The 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looked Fricken Incredible

gettyimages-1200618268.jpg

1 / 30

Sarah Hyland

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200618218.jpg

2 / 30

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200615717.jpg

3 / 30

Zoe Kravitz

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194783996.jpg

4 / 30

Millie Bobby Brown

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784154.jpg

5 / 30

Daokta Fanning

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194783782.jpg

6 / 30

Dacre Montgomery

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784365.jpg

7 / 30

Madeline Brewer

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784353.jpg

8 / 30

Natalia Dyer

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784398.jpg

9 / 30

Gwendoline Christie

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784035.jpg

10 / 30

Noah Schnapp

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784375.jpg

11 / 30

Kaitlyn Dever

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784026.jpg

12 / 30

Finn Wolfhard

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784479.jpg

13 / 30

Lupita Nyong'o

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194784502.jpg

14 / 30

Winona Ryder

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194791980.jpg

15 / 30

Alexis Bledel

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194791864.jpg

16 / 30

Lili Reinhart

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792153.jpg

17 / 30

Reese Witherspoon

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792095.jpg

18 / 30

Margot Robbie

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792207.jpg

19 / 30

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792174.jpg

20 / 30

Jennifer Lopez

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792212.jpg

21 / 30

Elisabeth Moss

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792238.jpg

22 / 30

Charlize Theron

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792237.jpg

23 / 30

Michelle Williams

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200606602.jpg

24 / 30

Christina Applegate

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1194792413.jpg

25 / 30

Scarlett Johansson

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200606886.jpg

26 / 30

Kathryn Newton

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200611994.jpg

27 / 30

Joey King

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200611882.jpg

28 / 30

Charlie Heaton

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200613838.jpg

29 / 30

Sophie Turner

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1200609654.jpg

30 / 30

Camila Mendes

Photo By Getty