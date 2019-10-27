The Pictorial Evidence That Miley Cyrus Can't Stop Gahddamn Licking Things

gettyimages-1159236332.jpg

1 / 14

Straight down the lens

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-911516330.jpg

2 / 14

Munching on this flower

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-486124634.jpg

3 / 14

Thinking about tasty awards

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-496195744.jpg

4 / 14

Having a good only tongue wag of this piano

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-486124832.jpg

5 / 14

Testing the air with this one

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-486019908.jpg

6 / 14

Almost a quick nibble of her costume

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-931607270.jpg

7 / 14

Hand on belt, tongues out!

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-457365012.jpg

8 / 14

Guess she's licking herself here?

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-457133392.jpg

9 / 14

Mmmmmm microphoness

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-457364914.jpg

10 / 14

Money never tasted so good

Photo By Getty

ADVERTISEMENT
gettyimages-456981514.jpg

11 / 14

Umm..

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-456169362.jpg

12 / 14

Okay?

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-455183356.jpg

13 / 14

At least it's reciprocated :')

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-454101676.jpg

14 / 14

Quintessential Miley

Photo By Getty