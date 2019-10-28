These Are The Best 2019 Celeb Halloween Costumes So Far To Give You Some Inspo

Kaitlynn Carter as a 60s dancer.

Photo By Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross as the cast from Us.

Photo By Instagram: @traceeellisross

Liam Payne as Superman.

Photo By Getty

Paris Hilton as a....we're not sure. She looks lovely though!

Photo By Getty

Nikita Dragun as Princess Kida Atlantis.

Photo By Instagram: @nikita_dragun

James Charles as Harry Potter.

Photo By Instagram: @jamescharles

Evan Peters and Halsey as a Juggalo and Marilyn Manson.

Photo By Instagram: @halsey

Evan Peters and Halsey (again) as Sonny and Cher.

Photo By Getty

Bella Thorne as a 70s disco queen.

Photo By Instagram: @bellathorne

Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish.

Photo By Instagram: @nina

Camila Mendes as 'Sexy Rick'.

Photo By Instagram: @camimendes

Lizzo as Ursula.

Photo By Instagram: @lizzobeeating

Demi Lovato as a (v sexy) Pennywise.

Photo By Instagram: @ddlovato

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Justin Timberlake and a microphone lol.

Photo By Instagram: @jessicabiel

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler as The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Photo By Instagram: @vanessahudgens