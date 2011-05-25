About Geordie Shore Season 1
Inspired by the hit US phenomenon, ‘Jersey Shore’, the glamorous city of Newcastle becomes the latest stomping ground for this gang of tanned and buffed individuals, ready for 6 weeks of unadulterated partying toon-style.
Living in a gorgeous five star house complete with shared bedrooms, a shag-pile outhouse for 'special visitors' and a hot tub, MTV cameras will catch all the action as they work during the day for a promotions company and then get their tash on at night, at some of the most renowned hotspots on the Diamond Strip.
There’ll be tears, tantrums, drama and outrageous behaviour by the bucket-load …and that’s just from the boys!
Meet buff Jay, the partying machine who hits the town every night of the week and who prides himself on having a different girl at his beck and call on speed dial. Then there’s cheeky chappy Gaz, whose claim to fame is having a manhood the size of a TV remote control. Both Gaz and Jay are ready for action with the ladies 24 hours a day – so long as it doesn’t interfere with their regular tanning, waxing and gym sessions, that is!
Then there’s gorgeous leggy Vicky who’s a regular fixture on the Geordie A list. Feisty Vicky is Newcastle’s queen bee who often finds herself getting into scraps with the locals and ‘swilling’ drinks over her love rivals.
Sexy diva Holly with her double FF fake boobs also isn’t afraid of getting into a scrap or two. The only cast member who’s not single, how will boyfriend Dan take to her new friends and partying lifestyle?
Ditzy but sweet Charlotte maintains her size 8 figure on the tin-food diet which is basically anything that you can heat up from a tin. Terrible at relationships, Charlotte confesses she would never kiss anyone without a 6-pack. But will she meet her love interest inside the house or out on the Diamond Strip?
Gorgeous self – proclaimed “spice boys” James and Greg spend the longest time in the house getting prepped and primed for a night out. “Soound as a pound” boys, both Greg and James pride themselves on quality not quantity and are more than happy to wine and dine the ladies in order to woo them into bed. James claims the hardest work he does all day is on his hair whilst Greg is all about appearance and flashing the cash.
Last, but definitely not least, is pint size bundle of fun ladette Sophie, who’s always blinged up to the nines, dancing on the tables and flashing her boobs in bars.
Promising to bring the North East to life like never before, tune-in to ‘Geordie Shore’ on MTV this winter. It’ll be proper mint!
