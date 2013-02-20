S5 • E1 Amsterdam Welcomes The Geordies

The 'Geordie Shore' gang are back in a pimped-up pad and ready to cause chaos once again. It's boys against girls as Charlotte and Holly form an alliance to take on the Buck Squad, while Boss Anna has a surprise in store for the family as she sends them on a European adventure that some of them may want to forget. While Vicky and Ricci are seemingly inseparable, Holly and James aren't speaking, and Gary and Charlotte are still working out the meaning of "that kiss".