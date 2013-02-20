About Geordie Shore Season 5
Our beloved 'Geordie Shore' cast are back for their fifth season of debauchery and fun times. To add to their already outlandish antics, this season we'll see the guys travel far and wide to work for Boss Anna's new business; and what better for them to do as a job than be reps at Stag and Hen parties!
At the end of season four the cast was tighter than ever, but what will this season have in store for them? We’ll see the highs and lows of time at home in Newcastle, as well as the expected chaos that comes with travelling and looking after groups of brides and grooms to be.
Download Geordie Shore: Season 5
At the end of season four the cast was tighter than ever, but what will this season have in store for them? We’ll see the highs and lows of time at home in Newcastle, as well as the expected chaos that comes with travelling and looking after groups of brides and grooms to be.
Download Geordie Shore: Season 5