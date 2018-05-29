Just Tattoo of Us UK
Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- 35:42
S3 • E2
Scotty T's Initiation TattooIt's Scotty T's big initiation day and he has his bum branded for life. Wingmen Curf and Omar take lads banter to extremes and competitive brothers Fran and Nic put family ties in knots. (S3, ep2)29/05/2018
- 39:21
S3 • E3
JinxTOWIE's Harry and mum Karen go head to head in a series first. Best mates Jordan and Faye ex-pose their sex secrets and Love Island's Jess and Dom put their engagement on the line. (S3, ep3)05/06/2018
- 38:46
S3 • E4
World's Worst BoyfriendAshley and Jordan take the ultimate friend test, mates Nicole and Dayna dish the dirt on each other and Crystal plots revenge on her bad boyfriend Jack. (S3, ep4)12/06/2018
- 29:40
S3 • E5
Wart Is That?Buddies Ant and Joe take their banter to the next level, and Tian and Natalie get inked with tattoos neither will ever forget. (S3, ep5)19/06/2018
- 39:09
S3 • E6
Charl's TearjerkerIt's a double tat initiation for tattooists Hue and Charl and emotions run high, and Chloe marks her ground with a tattoo her cheating boyfriend will never forget. (S3, ep6)26/06/2018
- 37:57
S3 • E7
Princess MutyaMates Fraser and Sam risk their friendship with massive revelations in ink, and Mutya from the Sugababes puts all of her trust in Vas from TOWIE as they mark each other for life. (S3, ep7)03/07/2018
- 37:29
S3 • E8
Ryan And Hughie: Round TwoBig Brother's Hughie and Ryan return with disastrous consequences, and childhood mates Rishi and Courtney put their 21 year old friendship through its biggest test yet. (S3, ep8)10/07/2018
- 29:46
S3 • E9
Mum's The WordParty boys Calum Best and Frankie Cocozza put their bromance to the tattoo test. Married Sweethearts Ryan and Natasha have bones to pick with each other, but have they pushed it too far? (S3, ep9)17/07/2018
- 38:16
S3 • E10
Danny & Jody Get InkedThe series goes out with a bang as Drag Queen Grant gets the ultimate revenge on cheating boy-friend, Jon. Tattooists Danny and Jodie face home truths and best mates Chloe and Misha designs for one another, spark some home truths. (s3, ep 10)25/07/2018
About Just Tattoo of Us UK Season 3
Charlotte and Scotty T are back where the tattoos are more extreme than ever! Friends, family and celebrity faces design tattoos for each other but will only see their creations once they've been inked. Can their relationships stay intact?