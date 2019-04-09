Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club
Actress, singer and entrepreneur Lindsay Lohan is expanding her business empire with the launch of Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, Greece. The exclusive seaside destination serves as the backdrop as Lindsay manages eight American ambassadors hired to staff the club and its restaurant. Lindsay is a no-nonsense boss, and she needs her team to come together to help bring her vision to life.
After ShowLindsay sits down with Jonathan Bennett to discuss her first reaction to the VIP hosts, play a game of Fact or Fiction and Hired or Fired, and answer questions from fans.09/04/2019
Lindsay Lohan: Paradise BossLindsay Lohan expands her namesake empire in Mykonos with the launch of Lohan Beach House, handpicking a team of nightlife professionals from the hottest clubs in the US for the summer season.08/01/2019
What Are Your IntentionsDisappointed in the performance of the team's first work day, Lindsay calls a meeting to question the group's intentions, leading Aristotle to voice concerns about Brent's offensive antics to Panos.15/01/2019
Lohan RulesThe VIP hosts welcome Alesso to Lohan Beach House, Brent tries to win Sara back, and the arrival of a new ambassador shakes up the house.23/01/2019
Lindsay Steps InLindsay and Panos must intervene when a night out for the VIP hosts ends with an altercation, and Alex's sexual frustration could lead to trouble back home.30/01/2019
Lindsay’s ChoiceLindsay makes a decision about Jonitta and Gabi's altercation, an argument erupts over an ambassador's cleaning habits, and the arrival of two new VIP hosts causes friction.05/02/2019
Crossing LindsayAlex takes time off to visit his family, and when the VIP hosts are tasked with going out to promote the beach club, Lindsay is furious when she finds them partying instead.12/02/2019
Welcome to the Beach ClubGet a taste of the summer ahead as Lindsay and her creative partner Panos handpick a team of nightlife professionals from the U.S. to head up the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos.02/04/2019