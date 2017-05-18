YOUR FAVORITE MTV SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
My Super Sweet 16
My Super Sweet 16
My Super Sweet 16 gives an up-close-and-very-personal look at teenagers' outrageous journeys as they plot, plan and prep for the party to end all parties.
About
Sneak Peek: Dance Moves
Noah is practicing his dance moves before the big show - but singing and dancing at the same time is a lot harder than it looks.
Sneak Peek: Dress Rehearsal
It's the final rehearsal for Jana's sweet 16, but some of her friends didn't show up, and others aren't taking it seriously.
Sneak Peek: The Missing Dress
Priscila is all ready for her Alice in Wonderland Quinceanera, but she's missing her surprise dress!
Sneak Peek: It's Not A Video
Lil Key's new video is not nearly good enough yet, and with time running out, he's not sure if he wants anyone to see it.
Sneak Peek: Scheduling Conflicts
The SiAngie Twins are gearing up for their Sweet 16, but it looks like one of their main acts won't be able to make it to the party.
Sneak Peek: Master P's Advice
Itali wants to throw a party for her birthday, but her fater Master P has to sign off.
Sneak Peek: Taking Off the Mask
Trey is excited to use his Masquerade to declare "This is me, world. This is who I am. Accept me, or get out of my way!"
