Teen Mom 2 follows the lives of Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah who all featured on the second series of 16 and Pregnant, as they navigate the first years of motherhood while dealing with the challenges that all young people face.
- 32:39
S8 • E1
And Then There Were FiveTM2’s newest mom, Briana, reunites with an old friend but grapples with an unplanned pregnancy. A sudden move tests Jenelle and David's relationship. Kailyn and Javi finalize their divorce while Leah begins an exciting new chapter.18/07/2017
- 31:18
S8 • E2
Down That RouteBriana is faced with a heart-wrenching decision. Kailyn’s friend reveals some very personal information. Jenelle and Nathan confront each other in court. Leah tries to reunite Addie with Jeremy. Chelsea brings home new baby, Watson.25/07/2017
- 32:34
S8 • E3
Low KeyKailyn finally discusses the big news she's been hiding. Briana starts exploring adoption. Aubree has some trouble adjusting to her baby brother. Addie’s birthday party doesn’t go as planned. Jenelle reconciles with Barb in time for her baby shower.01/08/2017
- 32:53
S8 • E4
Surprise!Jeremy shocks Leah with some unexpected news. Javi gets intel on Kailyn’s pregnancy. After their daughter is born, David plans another big surprise for Jenelle. Aubree’s school has a father/daughter dance.01/08/2017
- 41:09
S8 • E5
Lips Don’t LieLeah investigates a business opportunity but Ali struggles with her illness. Kailyn faces Javi in court over the PFA. Chelsea hears disturbing news about Adam. Jace meets his baby sister, Ensley, and Jenelle announces her engagement08/08/2017
- 29:41
S8 • E6
Unfinished SentencesLeah faces a difficult decision about college. Jenelle and David hit the rocks while setting up their new home. Briana pursues adoption further. Chelsea worries about Aubree at Adam’s parents. Kailyn struggles to get back on track at school.15/08/2017
- 31:05
S8 • E7
MotherduckerKailyn is furious when her pregnancy is leaked. Briana's mom confronts Luis about the new baby. Aubree gets overexcited about Chelsea's new pets. Ali makes a heartbreaking confession to Leah. Jace spends his first weekend at Jenelle's new house.22/08/2017
- 30:02
S8 • E8
On the HuntAfter Barb refuses to let Jace come over, Jenelle tracks her down. Briana gives Luis an ultimatum. Kailyn and Javi are forced to face each other at Lincoln’s soccer practice. Chelsea and Cole catch baby fever. Leah tries to find answers for Ali.29/08/2017
- 30:48
S8 • E9
Playing Family PicnicJenelle has a tumultuous mother's day when she's barred from seeing Jace. Briana is under pressure while preparing for her baby shower. Kailyn is shocked when Javi files for child support. Leah and Ali visit the doctor. Aubree finishes first grade.05/09/2017
- 31:21
S8 • E10
Welcome to a Puerto Rican Baby ShowerBriana’s baby shower goes downhill when Luis shows up. Jenelle finally gets her day in court to get Jace back. Kailyn struggles with juggling school, the boys and Javi and Jo. Chelsea takes Aubree out for a girls day. Leah tries to get Ali an aide.12/09/2017
- 32:46
S8 • E11
Swiping and GripingJenelle and Barb come to an agreement for custody of Jace. Briana is surprised by unexpected news from Luis. Leah reluctantly re-enters the dating world. Aubree visits Adam for Father's Day. Jo pursues custody of Isaac, angering Kailyn.19/09/2017
- 30:49
S8 • E12
Somewhere ElseA clip from Teen Mom OG concerns Chelsea, Briana prepares for maternity leave, Leah worries when Addie misses her dad, Jenelle spends alone time with Jace, and Kailyn finishes school.21/09/2017
- 32:31
S8 • E13
Winter in SummerLeah considers becoming a motivational speaker, Jenelle takes Jace on vacation, Chelsea's family heads to Florida, and Briana hits a major milestone in her pregnancy.26/09/2017
- 29:42
S8 • E14
Oh, the Places You’ll GoJenelle shops for her wedding dress, Kailyn graduates from college, Chelsea takes Watson to the doctor, and Briana adjusts to life with Stella.03/10/2017
- 33:01
S8 • E15
Love You, Mean ItLeah worries about Aleeah's behavior, Chelsea asks Aubree if she wants to change her last name, Kailyn prepares for a family vacation, and Briana rushes Stella to the hospital.10/10/2017
- 30:44
S8 • E16
Emotional Roller CoasterChelsea prepares Aubree for second grade, Jenelle celebrates Jace's birthday, Leah takes the girls to Florida, and Briana gets shocking news about Stella.17/10/2017
- 29:36
S8 • E17
In Sod We TrustLeah sends the girls off to school, Chelsea prepares for her wedding reception, Briana talks to Devoin about his involvement in Nova's life, and Kailyn gets ready for her new baby.31/10/2017
- 29:16
S8 • E18
The Ties that BindJenelle walks down the aisle and Chelsea celebrates her marriage. Leah tries to get Addie ready for her first day of preschool. Kailyn has her baby and Javi comes face to face with what could have been. Briana’s mother and Devoin nearly come to blows07/11/2017
About
