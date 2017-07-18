Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 follows the lives of Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah who all featured on the second series of 16 and Pregnant, as they navigate the first years of motherhood while dealing with the challenges that all young people face.
Watch Episodes

About

Teen Mom is a spin-off of the MTV documentary series 16 & Pregnant. We are following the stories of four girls from the first season of 16 & Pregnant who are facing the challenges of their first years of motherhood. Each episode interweaves stories of four girls, Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn and Leah, who are navigating the bumpy terrain of coming of age - all while facing the responsibility of being a young mother.

Follow