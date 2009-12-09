About Teen Mom OG Season 1
In '16 and Pregnant', they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of their first year of motherhood.
Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.
