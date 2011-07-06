Teen Mom OG
In 16 and Pregnant, they were mums-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood. Each episode interweaves their individual journeys, revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers experience as they raise their kids.
S3 • E1
Taking It SlowMaci confronts Ryan over child support payments, Amber is torn between Gary and Chris, Catelynn and Tyler consider moving in together, and Farrah consults a cosmetic surgeon.06/07/2011
S3 • E2
To Be with YouCatelynn and Tyler search for an apartment, Maci considers letting Kyle move in, and Amber and Farrah both leave home for the weekend -- though neither trip goes as planned.13/07/2011
S3 • E3
The Last StrawTyler begs his dad to stay out of jail, Amber discovers she's under criminal investigation, Farrah deals with Derek's parents, and Maci brokers peace between Ryan and Kyle.20/07/2011
S3 • E4
Trials and TribulationsCatelynn strives to connect with April, Maci grows weary of the commuter lifestyle, and Farrah and Amber -- both determined to protect their daughters -- face their respective legal battles.27/07/2011
S3 • E5
Trick or TreatAmber breaks down when she can't take Leah trick-or-treating, Catelynn and Tyler search for jobs, Maci and Ryan clash over custody, and Farrah tackles her final project for culinary school.03/08/2011
S3 • E6
Terrible TwosFarrah attempts to conceal a cuddly new friend, Ryan learns the truth about Maci's home life, Catelynn attends a retreat for birth moms, and Amber and Gary fight about Leah's birthday party.10/08/2011
S3 • E7
Without YouCatelynn and Tyler celebrate their academic futures, Maci fears her college dream is slipping away, Farrah and Sophia visit Derek's resting place, and Amber meets with child services.17/08/2011
S3 • E8
Taking It Up a NotchMaci makes a shocking announcement, Catelynn tries to set boundaries with her relatives, Farrah informs her parents of her California dreams, and Amber welcomes Leah to her new home.24/08/2011
S3 • E9
As Long as We're TogetherAmber reaches out to Gary while reflecting on a childhood tragedy, Catelynn reunites with her father, Farrah's trip to Arizona quickly goes south, and Maci considers withdrawing from school.31/08/2011
S3 • E10
Stay with MeA night in jail causes Amber to reexamine her life, Farrah and Sophia visit Florida, Catelynn faces her insecurities when Tyler asks to go clubbing, and Maci struggles to prioritize school.07/09/2011
S3 • E11
Time OutAmber and Gary struggle with their no-contact order, Maci hits a breaking point with Ryan, Catelynn surprises Tyler with a gift, and Farrah faces a difficult choice.14/09/2011
S3 • E13
Checkup with Dr. Drew, Pt. 1Dr. Drew chats with the four moms, Farrah reveals her Florida plans before dropping a bombshell on Debra, and Amber discusses facing her demons, then shares how things are going with Gary.28/09/2011
S3 • E14
Checkup with Dr. Drew, Pt. 2Dr. Drew asks Catelynn and Tyler about their lifelong commitment, Maci, Ryan and Kyle discuss their complex arrangement, and the parents and kids all gather onstage for questions.05/10/2011
S3 • E31
Reunion - Unseen MomentsDr. Drew hosts an exclusive look at never-before seen laughs, struggles and other drama from Season 3 with Farrah, Maci, Catelynn, and Amber.05/10/2011
About Teen Mom OG Season 3
In '16 and Pregnant' they were moms-to-be. Now, follow Farrah, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn as they face the challenges of motherhood.
Each episode interweaves these stories revealing the wide variety of challenges young mothers can face: marriage, relationships, family support, adoption, finances, graduating high school, starting college, getting a job, and the daunting and exciting step of moving out to create their own families.
