The Hills: New Beginnings
Nothing Stays the Same
Season 1 • 25/06/2019
The past doesn't always stay in the past, as old rivalries and romances converge on The Hills: New Beginnings premiere tonight at 10/9c.
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Highlight
03:11
Nothing Stays the SameThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
25/06/2019
Highlight
04:25
Mischa and Stephanie Reveal Their Painful PastsThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
As they catch up on the beach, Stephanie shares the story of her arrest and Mischa talks about a horrible experience involving her ex.
25/06/2019
Highlight
02:48
Audrina and Justin Reconnect Over DinnerThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
Audrina talks about her split from her ex and Justin offers his thoughts about their past and her future.
25/06/2019
Exclusive
03:47
Make Speidi Famous AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
Spencer and Heidi interview Mischa about fame on their podcast, vow to get her an apology from Perez Hilton and admit to calling the paparazzi on themselves for money.
25/06/2019
Highlight
01:41
Spencer Has a Not-So-Warm Welcome for His SisterThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
At her welcome home party, Spencer confronts Stephanie about bad-mouthing his family and accuses her of being self-absorbed.
29/06/2019
Highlight
01:15
Jason Does a 180The Hills: New BeginningsS1
Now a family man with a wife and daughter, Jason reflects on how far he's come since his early days as a hard-partying addict.
02/07/2019
Highlight
01:12
Brody Opens Up About His DadThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
Brody describes his relationship with his famous father, the former Olympian Bruce Jenner who has since transitioned into reality star Caitlyn Jenner.
02/07/2019
Exclusive
01:49
Stephanie Comes Home to L.A.The Hills: New BeginningsS1
After returning to Los Angeles from London, Stephanie catches up with her old friends Frankie and Justin.
02/07/2019
Highlight
02:50
Justin Bobby: A Magical HumanThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
Spencer talks to Justin Bobby about his strained relationship with Stephanie, and Justin Bobby shares his reservations about forging a connection with Audrina and her child.
09/07/2019
Highlight
02:50
Spencer Confronts Brody at the BarThe Hills: New BeginningsS1 E3
As Justin's band takes the stage, Spencer accuses his former best friend Brody of ghosting him.
09/07/2019
