Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Is Ronnie Going to Miss Mike's Wedding?

Season 2 E 23 • 02/08/2019

Days before Mike and Lauren's wedding, the group wonders whether or not Ronnie's personal drama is going to keep him from the ceremony.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The guidos set their sights on the shore for one more epic vacation. Angelina has her sights set on Vinny, and Snooki's ready to party like it's 2009.
02/11/2018
Highlight
02:37

Oh Yeah, Friendsgiving? Yeah!
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

The roommates reflect on their stronger-than-ever friendship and celebrate Thanksgiving by sharing what they’re most grateful for.
15/11/2018
Highlight
01:34

Spilling Season 1 Secrets
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

During their Friendsgiving feast at Vinny’s parents’ house, the roommates share unseen memories from their first season that never made it to the screen.
15/11/2018
Highlight
03:58

Mike Was Always Up to Something
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

Mike looks back on some of his most explosive Jersey Shore moments, then opens up about how much he’s grown and evolved as a person since getting sober.
15/11/2018
Highlight
07:17

Catching Up with the Roommates
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E18

Since their last vacation, Mike has been planning a wedding and possible jail sentence, Deena has been preparing for her first baby, and Jenni has been dealing with a divorce.
11/07/2019
Highlight
02:37

Mike's Much-Needed Medicine
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E20

Following Mike's sentencing, the roommates attempt to lift his spirits with an epic junk food spread.
18/07/2019
Highlight
02:27

Mike's Ranchelor Party
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22

While organizing Mike's bachelor party, the ladies arrange a surprise visit from his fiancee Lauren, and the guys plan an event worthy of his Situation days.
25/07/2019
Highlight
01:39

Ronnie Tries Getting Jenni to Talk About Her Divorce
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22

Ronnie takes offense when Jenni refuses to confide in him about her divorce.
26/07/2019
Highlight
03:16

Ronnie Is in a Mood
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23

Annoyed by how everyone has responded to his relationship drama, Ronnie spends the final morning of the trip to upstate New York in a sour mood.
01/08/2019
Highlight
02:59

Jenni Clears the Air About Her Divorce
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni tells Nicole her side of the story regarding her split from Roger and reveals who she thinks is probably amused by the situation.
22/08/2019
Highlight
02:48

Is Ronnie Going to Miss Mike's Wedding?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23

Days before Mike and Lauren's wedding, the group wonders whether or not Ronnie's personal drama is going to keep him from the ceremony.
02/08/2019
Highlight
02:39

Pauly and Vinny Get Real with Ronnie
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2

Pauly and Vinny confront Ronnie about how his toxic relationship is affecting their friendship.
02/08/2019
Highlight
04:30

Mike and Lauren Say "I Do"
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E26

The roommates look back at Mike's journey from being The Situation to becoming the man standing at the altar with his bride Lauren.
09/08/2019
Highlight
01:36

Uncle Nino Has a Word with Jenn
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27

At Mike and Lauren's wedding, Uncle Nino tries to talk to Jenn about some disturbing tabloid reports.
15/08/2019
Highlight
05:01

Mike Surprises Lauren and Their Wedding Guests
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27

The guys surprise Mike and Lauren's wedding guests with a choreographed dance routine to "It Takes Two," complete with an appearance from singer Rob Base.
16/08/2019
Highlight
02:00

Deena Gives Birth to Her Baby Boy
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Deena and Chris share sweet footage from the hospital as they celebrate the birth of their baby boy C.J.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:49

Ronnie Recognizes That He Needs Help
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After visiting his father, Ronnie decides it's time to make a change in his life, so he heads to a treatment facility.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:55

Mike Heads to Prison
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The crew reacts to Lauren's livestream of Mike as he makes his way to prison.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:51

Ronnie Has a New Lease on Life
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie is on the hunt for a new house in L.A. after completing a 30-day rehab program, and Vinny and Pauly offer Ronnie their support after showing him some tough love.
29/08/2019
Highlight
03:49

Jenni and Ronnie End Their Fight & Lauren and Angelina Start One
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni clears the air with Ronnie about what went down at the dude ranch, and Lauren accuses Angelina of profiting off Mike on Instagram.
30/08/2019
Highlight
03:07

Mike and Lauren Catch Up with the Newly Sober Ronnie
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

At Ariana's first birthday party, Lauren advises Jenn about how to help Ronnie during his post-rehab sobriety, and Mike calls in from prison.
06/09/2019
