Teen Mom OG
The Godparents
Season 7 E 31 • 28/11/2018
While Cory reflects on his relationship with Cheyenne, Cheyenne's sister asks them both to be her future daughter's godparents.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Exclusive
02:34
Cheyenne and Cory Pick SidesTeen Mom OGS7 E30
Cheyenne updates Cory about her status with Zach as they discuss the sacrifices they're willing to make while co-parenting Ryder.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
01:42
Catelynn and Tyler's Trial SeparationTeen Mom OGS7 E30
Catelynn and Tyler talk with producer Kerthy about living separately for a month, and Catelynn describes how she feels about the decision.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
01:51
Catelynn Addresses Her FearsTeen Mom OGS7 E30
Catelynn opens up about her one-month separation from Tyler and her initial concerns about it.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
01:04
Amber Is Ready for a ChangeTeen Mom OGS7 E30
Amber and Andrew discuss the toll giving birth took on her body and how she can get back to her ideal weight.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
00:39
Dakota Wants a Business RelationshipTeen Mom OGS7 E30
Dakota updates his mom Lisa on his co-parenting relationship with Bristol and his hopes for the future.
27/11/2018
Exclusive
02:05
Bristol Craves Going HomeTeen Mom OGS7 E30
While spending time in Alaska, Bristol talks to her friend Marina about the collapse of her marriage and Dakota's control issues.
27/11/2018
Highlight
02:59
They Grow Up So FastTeen Mom OGS7 E31
In a milestone moment, Amber and Kristina (Gary's wife) teach Leah how to shave her legs.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:13
Catelynn and Tyler Name Their BabyTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Catelynn and Tyler visit a 4-D ultrasound imaging studio to get a better look at their baby, who they’ve decided to name Tezlee, and share the pregnancy news with Butch.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:12
No Matter What HappensTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Bristol checks in with Tripp to discuss how he feels about her split from Dakota and asks him if he wants to pursue a relationship with his former stepdad.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:04
Big Brother BentleyTeen Mom OGS7 E31
After visiting his new baby brother, Bentley recaps what it was like to meet his newest sibling with Maci and Taylor.
28/11/2018
Highlight
02:16
The GodparentsTeen Mom OGS7 E31
While Cory reflects on his relationship with Cheyenne, Cheyenne's sister asks them both to be her future daughter's godparents.
28/11/2018
Exclusive
01:06
Teen Mom Takes On Gender RevealsTeen Mom OGS7 E30
The moms weigh in on gender reveal parties and reminisce about how they announced their own kids' genders.
28/11/2018
Exclusive
01:21
What Comes Next for Tripp and Dakota?Teen Mom OGS7 E31
Bristol tries to get Tripp to open up about whether or not he still wants a relationship with Dakota.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
02:13
Amber Wants Kristina to Be a Part of Leah's MilestonesTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Amber wants to co-parent with Kristina while she continues battling depression.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
02:08
Tripp Doesn't Want Anything to Do with DakotaTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Bristol tells her friend Kim how her divorce from Dakota has affected Tripp.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:49
A New Brother for BentleyTeen Mom OGS7 E31
After meeting Ryan's new baby, Bentley comes home to tell Maci and Taylor about his new brother.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:56
Figuring Out Dakota's Relationship with TrippTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Dakota explains how his relationship with Tripp has changed since his divorce from Bristol.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
01:38
Is Catelynn Enough for Tyler?Teen Mom OGS7 E31
Opening up to his dad, Tyler lays out some of the struggles he faces in his marriage with Catelynn.
30/11/2018
Exclusive
00:57
Catelynn and Tyler See Their New BabyTeen Mom OGS7 E31
Before their trial separation begins, Catelynn and Tyler get an ultrasound of their new daughter.
30/11/2018
Highlight
02:41
Cheyenne's Awkward Night OutTeen Mom OGS7 E32
With help from her friends, Cheyenne tells her mom and aunt about an uncomfortable encounter at the club with Cory and her ex.
06/12/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018