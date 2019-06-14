Just Tattoo of Us USA
A Bro's Explanation
21/06/2019
The only thing more awkward than the tattoo BDave got from his friend Gage is the conversation he'll have to have later with his girlfriend.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
01:43
Time to Grow UpJust Tattoo of Us USA
Dyhn wishes his wife Kenleigh would spend less time sucking her thumb and more time on him, so he gives her an explicit tattoo to get his point across.
14/06/2019
Highlight
02:43
Isn't There a Better Way to Send Your Partner a Message?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Before they swap ink, Amanda reveals she's giving her boyfriend Tim an ultimatum, and Tim comes up with a way to tell her to back off.
20/06/2019
Highlight
00:51
Always PreparedJust Tattoo of Us USA
BDave pranks his friend Gage by giving him a tattoo that broadcasts his favorite activity loud and clear.
21/06/2019
Highlight
03:12
Lighting a FireJust Tattoo of Us USA
Tim tells his girlfriend Amanda he needs more privacy, and she uses her tattoo design to pressure him about marriage.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:53
A Bro Code Violation Gets a Man PunishedJust Tattoo of Us USA
Matt has held a grudge for over a year against his best friend Mondo for asking out his ex, and he's using a tattoo to get even.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:32
Putting the Rage in 'Roid RageJust Tattoo of Us USA
Bodybuilder Matt attacks his friend Mondo for using a tattoo to chastise him about his rage issue.
21/06/2019
Highlight
03:01
A Cheater Seeks a Second Chance, While His Ex Just Wants RevengeJust Tattoo of Us USA
Juan tries to win back his ex-fiancee Dulce with a sweet tattoo promising change, but her tattoo for him makes it clear where things stand.
21/06/2019
Highlight
00:47
A Messy Sexual Encounter Gets ImmortalizedJust Tattoo of Us USA
To exert dominance over his younger brother, Jeremy tattoos Cameron with a design that recalls a messy party he once threw.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:44
Maybe It Runs in the FamilyJust Tattoo of Us USA
Cameron evens the score with his aggressive older brother with ink revealing an embarrassing secret about his manhood.
21/06/2019
Highlight
03:17
Be Careful Who You DoJust Tattoo of Us USA
Skylar uses her tattoo to accuse her friend Jay of having an indiscriminate sexual appetite, and Jay gets vicious about Skylar's taste in men.
21/06/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018