Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Return to the Jersey Shore
Season 2 • 04/10/2018
After reminiscing about their summers together in Seaside Heights, the crew decides to head back to their original shore house.
More
Sneak Peek
01:11
Angelina Crosses the Line with Pauly D
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E6
The roommates are shocked when an engaged Angelina gets a little too flirty with Pauly D in the club.
21/09/2018
Highlight
01:05
Mike Is Put on Pauly Duty
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E6
After a rowdy night out, Mike is forced to take care of a particularly sloppy Pauly D.
21/09/2018
01:19
Wedding Bells Ring for Pauly D and Vinny
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny take their friendship to the next level at a Las Vegas wedding chapel with help from Ronnie, Mike and Elvis.
24/09/2018
01:10
Pauly D and Vinny's Special Announcement
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny tell Mike and Ronnie that they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.
24/09/2018
01:56
The Guys Celebrate Their Last Night in Vegas
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E7
Pauly D and Vinny turn their cabana into a night at the club, and Mike feels like he's living in "The Matrix."
24/09/2018
00:30
Mike's Presidential Plans
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E7
Pauly D realizes any reality star could be president, and as the guys discuss the possibilities, Mike reveals his first order of business if he makes it to the White House.
25/09/2018
01:58
Nicole and Jenni Try to Clear the Air
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E7
Nicole and Jenni sit down to discuss the issues they faced in Las Vegas, but they still don't see eye to eye.
26/09/2018
Highlight
01:18
Mike Has a Confession to Make
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2
Mike calls Lauren to let her know what went down the night before, and his fiancee isn't exactly pleased about it.
04/10/2018
Highlight
00:51
MVP Goes Back to the Start
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2
Mike, Vinny and Pauly D visit the shore house and reminisce about the early days of their friendship.
04/10/2018
Highlight
01:25
Angelina and Jenni Have a Heart-to-Heart
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2
In an effort to make amends, Angelina and Jenni come together to sort out their differences.
04/10/2018
Highlight
03:14
Return to the Jersey Shore
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2
After reminiscing about their summers together in Seaside Heights, the crew decides to head back to their original shore house.
04/10/2018
09:53
Highlight
02:37
Oh Yeah, Friendsgiving? Yeah!
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E28
The roommates reflect on their stronger-than-ever friendship and celebrate Thanksgiving by sharing what they’re most grateful for.
15/11/2018
Highlight
01:34
Spilling Season 1 Secrets
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E28
During their Friendsgiving feast at Vinny’s parents’ house, the roommates share unseen memories from their first season that never made it to the screen.
15/11/2018
Highlight
03:58
Mike Was Always Up to Something
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E28
Mike looks back on some of his most explosive Jersey Shore moments, then opens up about how much he’s grown and evolved as a person since getting sober.
15/11/2018
Highlight
07:17
Catching Up with the Roommates
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
S2 E18
Since their last vacation, Mike has been planning a wedding and possible jail sentence, Deena has been preparing for her first baby, and Jenni has been dealing with a divorce.
11/07/2019
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
Trailer
