Floribama Shore
Jeremiah Confronts Gus and Calls Out Kirk and Codi
20/12/2019
An emotional Jeremiah addresses the housemates, passionately defends his actions and intentions to Gus, and calls out Kirk and Codi for not checking on him after the fight.
Highlight
01:37
Gus Plays with Fire and Jeremiah Tries to Make Codi ProudFloribama Shore
Nilsa and Candace try to help Gus as he gets too flirty with other women, and Jeremiah masters half of Codi's puke and rally mantra.
15/11/2019
Highlight
02:36
Aimee's New Anger Management Skills Get Put to the TestFloribama Shore
When Nilsa refuses to give up the bed she wants, Kirk and Candace accuse her and Aimee of being selfish.
15/11/2019
Exclusive
02:21
After Shore - THOTs and Prayers & From Mad to GradFloribama Shore
Nilsa, Candace and Aimee break down their fight that started over their living arrangements, and Aimee and Candace both apologize.
16/11/2019
Sneak Peek
03:09
Kirk Pokes the BearFloribama Shore
While the rest of the house tiptoes around a moody Kortni, Kirk isn't as willing to let her attitude go unchecked.
21/11/2019
Highlight
02:49
Candace Confronts Kirk About His Use of the N-WordFloribama Shore
Another roommate dinner ends in a screaming match when Candace confronts Kirk about his continued use of a racial slur.
22/11/2019
Highlight
01:13
Jeremiah Has Gus's Back (and Neck, for Some Reason)Floribama Shore
Aimee and Kirk are reluctant witnesses to a super emotional (and awkward) moment as Jeremiah tries to calm Gus down after an altercation with Codi.
22/11/2019
Highlight
02:31
Gus Suffers Phone Call InterruptusFloribama Shore
A serious phone conversation with possible lasting consequences between Gus and his girlfriend Lisa is momentarily interrupted while Gus attends to a tipsy Candace.
22/11/2019
Exclusive
01:54
After Shore- It's My Birthday & Tryna Have a Good TimeFloribama Shore
The guys unpack the drunken brawl that broke out after Codi insulted Gus's girlfriend Lisa.
22/11/2019
Highlight
02:45
Kortni Takes a Leave of AbsenceFloribama Shore
The roommates send off a sick and moody Kortni as she heads home to Panama City Beach to get her tonsils removed.
06/12/2019
Highlight
02:26
Gus Loses His Cool with Nilsa's GuestFloribama Shore
When Gus gets into a brawl with a man Nilsa brought home from the bar, Nilsa flees the house, and Jeremiah explodes amid the chaos.
13/12/2019
Highlight
02:58
Exclusive
02:01
After Shore - Bro-ke UpFloribama Shore
Emotions continue to run high as Gus and Jeremiah look back at their explosive fight and try to explain their sides of the argument.
24/12/2019
Highlight
01:36
Mattie Helps Her Housemates Line Their PocketsFloribama Shore
Mattie scores the roomies a trial flyer distribution gig at a pride celebration, and they all work hard to turn the opportunity into steady summer employment.
27/12/2019
Highlight
01:46
The Housemates Encounter Mattie's Alter EgoFloribama Shore
Mattie gets turnt on her first day at St. Pete Beach, and her housemates find out she has a completely different personality when she drinks.
27/12/2019
Highlight
02:08
Jeremiah Refuses to Foot the BillFloribama Shore
Tensions flare when Jeremiah goes back on his word and decides not to pay for all of Gus's dinner.
03/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:04
Can Codi's Family Bring Jeremiah and Gus Back Together?Floribama Shore
When the roommates accompany Codi on his trip home to Westminster, SC, Codi's dad Jerrie probes for info about Gus and Jeremiah's ongoing beef.
10/01/2020
Highlight
02:57
Nilsa Mourns the Loss of a FriendFloribama Shore
To confront her grief over her friend's death, Nilsa visits the spot in Nashville, TN, where he was killed, and Mattie, Aimee and Candace provide moral support.
10/01/2020
Highlight
02:34
Will Gus and Jeremiah's Talk End in a Fight?Floribama Shore
The roommates worry when they spot Gus and Jeremiah talking to each other during the party at Codi's parents' house.
17/01/2020
Highlight
02:11
Jeremiah's Summer Gets BetterFloribama Shore
During the group's night out, Mattie and Jeremiah get close on the dance floor and leave the bar early.
17/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:29
Kortni Worries About Logan's Release from JailFloribama Shore
Kortni returns to the shore house and frets about Logan's mindset after his release from jail, and Gus takes a different approach with Nilsa.
23/01/2020
