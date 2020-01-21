Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya and Teazha Need Time Apart
25/02/2020
Kiaya's mother Tiffany tries to convince her that a reconciliation with Teazha shouldn't be rushed.
Rachel Is Set on Getting Over JacobTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Rachel tells her sister Malorie that her breakup with Jacob led her to reconsider birth control.
21/01/2020
Brianna Is Making Moves for a Better FutureTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
While her future as a dental assistant may still be up in the air, Brianna tells her friend Lisa that she's been casually dating someone new.
22/01/2020
Kiaya and Teazha's Prom-Shopping BlowupTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Kiaya and Teazha make plans to get fitted for their prom outfits together, but things get ugly when Teazha flakes out.
27/01/2020
It's Graduation Day for AshleyTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Joined by her daughter Holly and the rest of the family, Ashley celebrates the completion of her medical assistant program.
29/01/2020
Rachel Settles Into a New RelationshipTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
After breaking things off for good with both Drew and Jacob, Rachel is optimistic about her new relationship with an old friend named Koty.
03/02/2020
Can Counseling Help Kiaya and Teazha?Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
While in couples counseling, Kiaya and Teazha realize they might not be on the same page about their future.
05/02/2020
Is Rachel Pregnant Again?Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Less than six months after giving birth to her daughter Hazelee, Rachel takes a test to see if she's experiencing another unplanned pregnancy.
11/02/2020
Cheyenne Gives Ashley AdviceTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
Ashley turns to Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne for guidance on successfully co-parenting with Bar.
18/02/2020
Kayla Opens Up About Her HomesicknessTeen Mom: Young + Pregnant
While Luke enjoys a more active college social life, Kayla feels lonely and bored as a stay-at-home mom in an unfamiliar town.
19/02/2020
