Double Shot At Love
Pauly's Final Cab Ceremony
Season 1 E 13 • 28/06/2019
Pauly's final Cab Ceremony all comes down to one woman.
Highlight
02:52
Derynn Makes Her MoveDouble Shot At LoveS1 E10
While the other women nap in their hotel suite, Derynn heads to Pauly's room to make her feelings for him known.
06/06/2019
Highlight
01:43
Nicole Reveals Her Top Matches for the GuysDouble Shot At LoveS1 E10
Vinny finds out which ladies get a seal of approval from his former Jersey Shore roommate Nicole.
07/06/2019
Exclusive
01:42
Nicole Checks In with PaulyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E10
Before meeting the ladies on a lunch date with Vinny, the guys' former Jersey Shore roommate Nicole gets filled in on all the dating drama from Pauly.
07/06/2019
Highlight
03:18
Pauly and Vinny Meet the ParentsDouble Shot At LoveS1 E11
The singles are surprised when their family and friends show up at the house to meet Pauly and Vinny.
13/06/2019
Highlight
04:00
Vinny Guadagnino, Attorney at LoveDouble Shot At LoveS1 E11
Vinny impresses Elle's mom with his legal background, Pauly puts Vinny on the spot with Maria's bestie and brother, and Nikki's cousin gives Pauly a warning.
14/06/2019
Exclusive
02:01
Catered WisdomDouble Shot At LoveS1 E11
Pauly and Vinny solicit romantic advice from caterer and reality dating show veteran Domenico Nesci.
14/06/2019
Exclusive
01:04
Bowling with Pauly Isn't for EverybodyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E12
The intense side of Pauly comes out during a friendly bowling game.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:55
Pauly Is Shocked by Nikki's Lie Detector Test ResultsDouble Shot At LoveS1 E12
Jersey Shore's Jen and Ronnie ask Derynn whether or not she'd give up her cats for a relationship and Nikki how she really feels about Pauly.
21/06/2019
Highlight
02:23
Who Will Vinny and Pauly Choose?Double Shot At LoveS1 E13
Before making their final selections, Vinny and Pauly mull over the pros and cons of the remaining ladies.
27/06/2019
Highlight
01:51
Vinny's Final Cab CeremonyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
Faced with whether to take a shot at love with Elle or Alysse, Vinny makes his final decision.
28/06/2019
Highlight
02:54
Pauly's Final Cab CeremonyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
Pauly's final Cab Ceremony all comes down to one woman.
28/06/2019
Exclusive
01:37
Uncle Nino Has a Talk with AlysseDouble Shot At LoveS1 E13
While the guys' families get to know the remaining ladies, Vinny's Uncle Nino takes an opportunity to chat up Alysse.
28/06/2019
Highlight
01:37
An Awkward Reunion for Vinny and MariaDouble Shot At Love
Upon reuniting, things are immediately uncomfortable between Vinny and Maria, and the situation only gets worse when Vinny and Pauly meet Derynn's friends.
12/06/2020
Highlight
02:10
It's Time to Rip the Pauly Band-Aid OffDouble Shot At Love
Nikki gets cold feet and turns the other way when she sees Pauly again, but the other women convince her to confront him.
12/06/2020
Exclusive
02:13
Has Derynn Gone Overboard with Too Many Cats?Double Shot At Love
Derynn unpacks all the plush cats, cat posters and cat accessories that she brought to Las Vegas to stave off homesickness.
13/06/2020
Highlight
03:37
Marissa and Brandon's Hookup Makes WavesDouble Shot At Love
Before spilling the beans to Vinny, Pauly chats with Brandon about how hooking up with Marissa could cause problems in the house.
19/06/2020
Exclusive
02:04
Can the New Guys Match Vinny's Stroke?Double Shot At Love
Vinny instructs Antonio, Brandon and Nicky in a Chippendales dance routine as Pauly and the ladies look on.
19/06/2020
Highlight
03:46
Brandon Feels the Wrath of the WomenDouble Shot At Love
The women confront Brandon after he flirts with other people in front of Marissa, then Brandon tries to clear the air.
26/06/2020
Exclusive
01:28
Poppin' Bottles and Setting Ground RulesDouble Shot At Love
Suzi and Antonio are ready to get to work at Drai's, and Pauly and Vinny set ground rules for the suite regarding kissing, staying fresh, cleanliness and privacy.
26/06/2020
Highlight
02:03
Vinny Confronts Maria About Her Hurtful TweetsDouble Shot At Love
Vinny calls out Maria for talking trash about him after his relationship with Alysse fizzled out, and Maria apologizes for her actions following Vinny and Alysse's breakup.
03/07/2020
