An Exclusive Look Behind The Scenes Of The First Ever MTV Unplugged Melbourne

This just in: Indie pop sensation Amy Shark is the second artist to grace the stage at MTV Unplugged Melbourne! For her special Unplugged performance, Amy will be treating us with stripped-back versions of ‘Adore’ as well as some brand new songs. Hosted by Ash London, this super intimate fan and industry event will be filmed in front of a live audience on Thursday July 26 in Melbourne. For updates on when the show will air and to get your hands on a ticket, head to MTV.com.au/Unplugged…