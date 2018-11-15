Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Pauly and Vinny Get Real with Ronnie

Season 2 • 02/08/2019

Pauly and Vinny confront Ronnie about how his toxic relationship is affecting their friendship.

Highlight
02:37

Oh Yeah, Friendsgiving? Yeah!
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

The roommates reflect on their stronger-than-ever friendship and celebrate Thanksgiving by sharing what they’re most grateful for.
15/11/2018
Highlight
01:34

Spilling Season 1 Secrets
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

During their Friendsgiving feast at Vinny’s parents’ house, the roommates share unseen memories from their first season that never made it to the screen.
15/11/2018
Highlight
03:58

Mike Was Always Up to Something
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E28

Mike looks back on some of his most explosive Jersey Shore moments, then opens up about how much he’s grown and evolved as a person since getting sober.
15/11/2018
Highlight
07:17

Catching Up with the Roommates
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E18

Since their last vacation, Mike has been planning a wedding and possible jail sentence, Deena has been preparing for her first baby, and Jenni has been dealing with a divorce.
11/07/2019
Highlight
02:37

Mike's Much-Needed Medicine
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E20

Following Mike's sentencing, the roommates attempt to lift his spirits with an epic junk food spread.
18/07/2019
Highlight
02:27

Mike's Ranchelor Party
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22

While organizing Mike's bachelor party, the ladies arrange a surprise visit from his fiancee Lauren, and the guys plan an event worthy of his Situation days.
25/07/2019
Highlight
01:39

Ronnie Tries Getting Jenni to Talk About Her Divorce
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E22

Ronnie takes offense when Jenni refuses to confide in him about her divorce.
26/07/2019
Highlight
03:16

Ronnie Is in a Mood
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23

Annoyed by how everyone has responded to his relationship drama, Ronnie spends the final morning of the trip to upstate New York in a sour mood.
01/08/2019
Highlight
02:59

Jenni Clears the Air About Her Divorce
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni tells Nicole her side of the story regarding her split from Roger and reveals who she thinks is probably amused by the situation.
22/08/2019
Highlight
02:48

Is Ronnie Going to Miss Mike's Wedding?
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E23

Days before Mike and Lauren's wedding, the group wonders whether or not Ronnie's personal drama is going to keep him from the ceremony.
02/08/2019
Highlight
02:39

Highlight
04:30

Mike and Lauren Say "I Do"
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E26

The roommates look back at Mike's journey from being The Situation to becoming the man standing at the altar with his bride Lauren.
09/08/2019
Highlight
01:36

Uncle Nino Has a Word with Jenn
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27

At Mike and Lauren's wedding, Uncle Nino tries to talk to Jenn about some disturbing tabloid reports.
15/08/2019
Highlight
05:01

Mike Surprises Lauren and Their Wedding Guests
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E27

The guys surprise Mike and Lauren's wedding guests with a choreographed dance routine to "It Takes Two," complete with an appearance from singer Rob Base.
16/08/2019
Highlight
02:00

Deena Gives Birth to Her Baby Boy
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Deena and Chris share sweet footage from the hospital as they celebrate the birth of their baby boy C.J.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:49

Ronnie Recognizes That He Needs Help
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

After visiting his father, Ronnie decides it's time to make a change in his life, so he heads to a treatment facility.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:55

Mike Heads to Prison
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The crew reacts to Lauren's livestream of Mike as he makes his way to prison.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:51

Ronnie Has a New Lease on Life
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Ronnie is on the hunt for a new house in L.A. after completing a 30-day rehab program, and Vinny and Pauly offer Ronnie their support after showing him some tough love.
29/08/2019
Highlight
03:49

Jenni and Ronnie End Their Fight & Lauren and Angelina Start One
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni clears the air with Ronnie about what went down at the dude ranch, and Lauren accuses Angelina of profiting off Mike on Instagram.
30/08/2019
Highlight
03:07

Mike and Lauren Catch Up with the Newly Sober Ronnie
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

At Ariana's first birthday party, Lauren advises Jenn about how to help Ronnie during his post-rehab sobriety, and Mike calls in from prison.
06/09/2019
Highlight
02:18

Meet Jenni's New Man
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jenni invites her new 24-year-old boyfriend to Las Vegas to meet the roommates.
06/09/2019
