Double Shot At Love
Pauly and Nadya Show Their Adventurous Sides
Season 1 E 4 • 26/04/2019
Nadya asks Pauly about the craziest thing he has ever done, and she reveals her own wild side in the process.
Go Behind the Scenes of the Double Shot at Love HouseDouble Shot At LoveS1
Highlighting the Jersey Shore-inspired decor, Vinny and Pauly give a tour of their Double Shot at Love crib.
08/04/2019
Welcome to Meatball ManorDouble Shot At LoveS1
Pauly D and Vinny test out their new dining room table, then brainstorm a name for the house.
12/04/2019
Christina Finds a RoommateDouble Shot At LoveS1 E2
As the women get acquainted with each other, Christina shares some of her quirks and sparks a new friendship with Victoria.
12/04/2019
A Lot in Common & A Dash of ShadeDouble Shot At LoveS1 E3
Vinny connects with Christina while chatting about lifestyle choices, and Nikki steps in to derail Victoria's conversation with Pauly D.
18/04/2019
Alysse Tries a Different Type of GuyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E3
Alysse and Vinny make a connection after she opens up to him about the type of guys she's dated in the past.
19/04/2019
Where Will Christina Sleep?Double Shot At LoveS1 E3
After moving into the house, Marissa kicks Christina out of her room, and Christina's response annoys the rest of the women.
19/04/2019
Welcome to Pauly and Vinny's BoardwalkDouble Shot At LoveS1 E4
During their trip to a customized boardwalk, Maria and Vinny get even closer during a ride on the Scrambler, and the other women question Nikki's intense feelings for Pauly.
26/04/2019
Vinny and Maria's Secret Isn't SafeDouble Shot At LoveS1 E5
Vinny and Maria share a kiss, but they're unaware that some of the other singles are watching.
03/05/2019
Nikki's Ready to Take the Gloves OffDouble Shot At LoveS1 E5
Nikki is frustrated over the different personalities within the house, and B-Lashes tries to calm her down.
03/05/2019
The Singles Share Their Real OpinionsDouble Shot At LoveS1 E6
The singles' true feelings come out when they vote for superlatives among their competition, including best smile, most jealous and which woman is "wifey" material.
08/05/2019
Pauly Chooches UpDouble Shot At LoveS1 E6
Pauly suits up and gets amped for his debate with Vinny.
10/05/2019
Nikki Needs to Find Middle GroundDouble Shot At LoveS1 E6
After being voted most jealous (and thirsty) by the other ladies in the house, Nikki tries to redeem herself on a date with both Pauly and Vinny.
10/05/2019
Staten Island EmergencyDouble Shot At LoveS1 E7
Jersey Shore's Angelina puts her EMT skills to good use and stops by the house to run a test that will save Vinny and Pauly from heartache.
15/05/2019
Mish Can't Weather Hurricane AngelinaDouble Shot At LoveS1 E7
When Angelina gives Nikki a hard time for not drinking, Mish sticks up for her, prompting Angelina to turn her full wrath on Mish.
17/05/2019
Marissa Makes Her MoveDouble Shot At LoveS1 E8
Marissa interrupts Nikki's time with Pauly in order to have a one-on-one conversation with him.
24/05/2019
Vinny and Pauly Fall for the Same WomanDouble Shot At LoveS1 E8
Vinny is jealous when Pauly shares a kiss and an intimate moment with his girl Elle, and both bachelors worry that the process is about to get even more difficult.
24/05/2019
