Just Tattoo of Us USA
Red Rooster
14/06/2019
Friends Andrew and Sam prove great minds really do think alike, as they've both designed tattoos based on Andrew's wiener.
03:26
Tony from The Challenge Gets His Dorky Side ExposedJust Tattoo of Us USA
Tony from The Challenge plans to ask his fiancee Alyssa a major question with his tattoo design, while she wants to expose his dorky little secret.
07/06/2019
Highlight
02:46
Tit for TatJust Tattoo of Us USA
Renee's tattoo design for her husband Dylan urges him to grow up, while Dylan's encourages Renee to lose her party pooper attitude.
07/06/2019
Highlight
01:03
Roller-Coaster RelationshipJust Tattoo of Us USA
The tattoo Anne's on-again, off-again boyfriend Cory designed for her brings her to tears.
07/06/2019
Highlight
01:58
Till Death Do Them PartJust Tattoo of Us USA
Anne takes a knee during Cory's tattoo reveal.
07/06/2019
Highlight
03:20
Is Tony Raines's Fiancee Ready for a Baby Boy?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Tony from The Challenge's love of Crocs is exposed by his fiancee Alyssa, and Tony uses the inking opportunity to push for a second baby.
07/06/2019
Highlight
00:59
All Aboard the Douche CanoeJust Tattoo of Us USA
Shaina gives her friend Emily a nautical wake-up call that brings them both to tears.
07/06/2019
Highlight
00:55
It Is What It IsJust Tattoo of Us USA
Shaina is branded a boyfriend stealer by her longtime best friend Emily so she never forgets her betrayal.
07/06/2019
Highlight
02:33
Grooming and GrowingJust Tattoo of Us USA
Hoping to change each other's behavior, Cisco's ink for his friend Byron suggests he groom himself more, while Byron's advises Cisco to focus on "self-growth."
14/06/2019
Highlight
01:00
Who Are You Fooling?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Darcy's tattoo design for her bestie Brad reveals a beauty secret he thought would stay between the two of them.
14/06/2019
Highlight
02:37
D**k AppointmentsJust Tattoo of Us USA
Brad's tattoo design for his friend Darcy illustrates her busy schedule.
14/06/2019
Highlight
02:47
Highlight
01:04
In the Litter BoxJust Tattoo of Us USA
Kenleigh enacts her revenge when she gives her husband Dynh a tattoo that will never let him forget the cat he made her give away.
14/06/2019
Highlight
01:43
Time to Grow UpJust Tattoo of Us USA
Dyhn wishes his wife Kenleigh would spend less time sucking her thumb and more time on him, so he gives her an explicit tattoo to get his point across.
14/06/2019
Highlight
02:43
Isn't There a Better Way to Send Your Partner a Message?Just Tattoo of Us USA
Before they swap ink, Amanda reveals she's giving her boyfriend Tim an ultimatum, and Tim comes up with a way to tell her to back off.
20/06/2019
Highlight
00:51
Always PreparedJust Tattoo of Us USA
BDave pranks his friend Gage by giving him a tattoo that broadcasts his favorite activity loud and clear.
21/06/2019
Highlight
03:12
Lighting a FireJust Tattoo of Us USA
Tim tells his girlfriend Amanda he needs more privacy, and she uses her tattoo design to pressure him about marriage.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:53
A Bro Code Violation Gets a Man PunishedJust Tattoo of Us USA
Matt has held a grudge for over a year against his best friend Mondo for asking out his ex, and he's using a tattoo to get even.
21/06/2019
Highlight
01:32
Putting the Rage in 'Roid RageJust Tattoo of Us USA
Bodybuilder Matt attacks his friend Mondo for using a tattoo to chastise him about his rage issue.
21/06/2019
Highlight
03:01
A Cheater Seeks a Second Chance, While His Ex Just Wants RevengeJust Tattoo of Us USA
Juan tries to win back his ex-fiancee Dulce with a sweet tattoo promising change, but her tattoo for him makes it clear where things stand.
21/06/2019
Highlight
00:47
A Messy Sexual Encounter Gets ImmortalizedJust Tattoo of Us USA
To exert dominance over his younger brother, Jeremy tattoos Cameron with a design that recalls a messy party he once threw.
21/06/2019
