Catfish: The TV Show
An Artful Dance
Season 7 • 25/07/2019
Matt joins Kimiko Glenn and Nev to confront a catfish whom uses evasion and diversion tactics to avoid telling the truth.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
04:32
A Catfish's Back Is Against the WallCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E31
Nev and Slick confront Oceanna's catfish, but they have a difficult time separating the truth from her string of lies.
27/06/2019
Exclusive
01:24
Slick Woods Talks About Gender ExpressionCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E31
Slick Woods meets up with Nev to define "trade," a look she claims doesn't necessarily denote gender identity.
27/06/2019
Highlight
10:33
The Red Flags Are Piling Up for AngelCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E32
Nev and co-host Elle King come to the aid of Angel, a young single mom trying to solve the mystery of an apparent catfish who goes by the name of Remy.
02/07/2019
Highlight
04:57
Will the Real Remy Please Stand Up?Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32
Nev and Elle King help Angel confront her online connection Remy, whose nonchalant attitude shocks them all.
04/07/2019
Highlight
09:34
A Sinking Cruise Ship RomanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Kaden declare his love for his dream girl Adriana, whom he met on a cruise ship but can't seem to connect with now that they're apart.
10/07/2019
Highlight
04:45
"What About Just Telling the Truth?"Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Adriana and her friend show up to finally reveal the truth to Kaden, and co-host Kamie Crawford asks why they weren’t truthful from the beginning.
11/07/2019
Exclusive
01:53
Kaden Needs an Exit StrategyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Paul gives his perspective on Kaden's relationship with Adriana and hopes his friend has an emotional exit strategy -- just in case.
11/07/2019
Highlight
09:04
Is Taylor's Love Story a Rom-Com or a Thriller?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev gets an unsettling feeling after he and co-host Tallulah Willis meet up with Taylor and learn about an admirer from high school.
17/07/2019
Highlight
03:25
A Call for HonestyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Taylor joins Tallulah and Nev to confront Jade, Austin and Hailey about a joke that has gone too far, and Nev doesn't think Taylor, Jade, Austin and Hailey are being sincere.
18/07/2019
Highlight
10:31
A Chance MeetingCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kimiko Glenn help Matt unravel the mystery surrounding his elusive friend Chance, an online connection who helped Matt cope with a difficult situation.
23/07/2019
Highlight
05:52
An Artful DanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Matt joins Kimiko Glenn and Nev to confront a catfish whom uses evasion and diversion tactics to avoid telling the truth.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
01:01
Nev Brags About His Indoor Go-Kart Racing MedalCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev reveals to Kimiko Glenn he won first place among the Catfish crew for indoor go-kart racing.
25/07/2019
Exclusive
00:56
Nev and Kimiko Glenn FreestyleCatfish: The TV ShowS7
During a car ride to confront a catfish, Nev and Kimiko Glenn compose a cringeworthy freestyle rap battle to pass the time.
25/07/2019
Highlight
10:51
Is Shirlene in Way Over Her Head?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford travel to Phoenix to help Shirlene get answers to all the troubling stories James has told her.
30/07/2019
Highlight
04:30
How Could One Person Come Up with So Many Lies?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Shirlene confronts the real person she's been talking to online and describes how emotionally invested she'd become in their relationship.
01/08/2019
Exclusive
01:03
Nev and Kamie Learn the History of Fry BreadCatfish: The TV ShowS7
While investigating a catfish in Arizona, Nev and co-host Kamie Crawford sample the Native American dish fry bread.
02/08/2019
Highlight
11:31
Why Did He End a Real Relationship for a Facebook Zombie?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Justin Combs help CJ sort out his messy relationship with Shana, who reappeared in his life two years after supposedly dying.
06/08/2019
Exclusive
01:18
Nev's Run-In with DiddyCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev shares a story with guest co-host Justin Combs about running into his dad Sean "Diddy" Combs in Times Square.
08/08/2019
Highlight
04:26
CJ Comes Face to Face with ShanaCatfish: The TV ShowS7
CJ meets the woman he's known as Shana, who he's been communicating with online for eight years and suspects may be a serial stalker.
08/08/2019
Highlight
03:44
No More ExcusesCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and Kamie help Tristyn step out of his comfort zone and get answers from a catfish.
08/08/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018