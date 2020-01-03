Floribama Shore
The Roomies Get Ready for Josh's Arrival
07/02/2020
While Jeremiah picks his brother Josh up from the airport, Candace, Mattie, Kirk, Gus and Codi discuss the possible outcomes of Josh's visit.
More
ADVERTISEMENT
Watching
Highlight
02:08
Jeremiah Refuses to Foot the BillFloribama Shore
Tensions flare when Jeremiah goes back on his word and decides not to pay for all of Gus's dinner.
03/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:04
Can Codi's Family Bring Jeremiah and Gus Back Together?Floribama Shore
When the roommates accompany Codi on his trip home to Westminster, SC, Codi's dad Jerrie probes for info about Gus and Jeremiah's ongoing beef.
10/01/2020
Highlight
02:57
Nilsa Mourns the Loss of a FriendFloribama Shore
To confront her grief over her friend's death, Nilsa visits the spot in Nashville, TN, where he was killed, and Mattie, Aimee and Candace provide moral support.
10/01/2020
Highlight
02:34
Will Gus and Jeremiah's Talk End in a Fight?Floribama Shore
The roommates worry when they spot Gus and Jeremiah talking to each other during the party at Codi's parents' house.
17/01/2020
Highlight
02:11
Jeremiah's Summer Gets BetterFloribama Shore
During the group's night out, Mattie and Jeremiah get close on the dance floor and leave the bar early.
17/01/2020
Sneak Peek
02:29
Kortni Worries About Logan's Release from JailFloribama Shore
Kortni returns to the shore house and frets about Logan's mindset after his release from jail, and Gus takes a different approach with Nilsa.
23/01/2020
Highlight
01:47
Who Knew Flashing Had Repercussions?Floribama Shore
The police confront Nilsa about exposing herself in the club, and her volatile reaction doesn't help the situation.
24/01/2020
Exclusive
01:44
After Shore - Return of the KookapooFloribama Shore
Mattie and Jeremiah discuss their unlikely connection in the house, bonding with Jeremiah's parents and their first kiss.
25/01/2020
Interview
07:01
Kortni Hopes Sharing Her Experience Helps Other SurvivorsFloribama Shore
Kortni tells Dr. Drew about living with trauma and deciding to get help. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support.
31/01/2020
Highlight
02:36
Kortni Chooses to Put Her Mental Health FirstFloribama Shore
Kortni tells Codi and Kirk that she's decided to seek help for past trauma. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support.
31/01/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:17
It's Time to Start All Over AgainThe Hills: New BeginningsS1
The cast of The Hills gets a fresh start when The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 25 on MTV AU and MTV NZ.
03/04/2019
Trailer
00:30
Can These MTV Stars Find Their One and Clonely?
MTV stars are set up with seven identical singles who match their ideal physical type in a dating show unlike any other when Game of Clones premieres March 26.
06/02/2019
Trailer
00:15
The Challenge: War Of The Worlds | Know Your Enemies and Know YourselfThe Challenge: Vendettas
Peace is impossible when The Challenge: War of the Worlds premieres on Monday, March 4.
26/01/2019
Trailer
01:29
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club - It May be Paradise, But This Is Not a VacationLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
Wednesdays will be red hot when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on January 9.
18/12/2018
Trailer
00:30
Welcome to Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club: It's Her Club, Done Her WayLindsay Lohan's Beach ClubS1
It's a quest to build an empire in Mykonos, Greece, and only the best of the best will do when Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres January 9 at 12pm - Same time as the US and only on MTV!
04/12/2018