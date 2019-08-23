Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike Has News About His Release Date
20/09/2019
Jenni arrives in Las Vegas, and the roommates get an update from Mike about the date of his release from prison.
Deena Gives Birth to Her Baby BoyJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Deena and Chris share sweet footage from the hospital as they celebrate the birth of their baby boy C.J.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:49
Ronnie Recognizes That He Needs HelpJersey Shore: Family Vacation
After visiting his father, Ronnie decides it's time to make a change in his life, so he heads to a treatment facility.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:55
Mike Heads to PrisonJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The crew reacts to Lauren's livestream of Mike as he makes his way to prison.
23/08/2019
Highlight
02:51
Ronnie Has a New Lease on LifeJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ronnie is on the hunt for a new house in L.A. after completing a 30-day rehab program, and Vinny and Pauly offer Ronnie their support after showing him some tough love.
29/08/2019
Highlight
03:49
Jenni and Ronnie End Their Fight & Lauren and Angelina Start OneJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenni clears the air with Ronnie about what went down at the dude ranch, and Lauren accuses Angelina of profiting off Mike on Instagram.
30/08/2019
Highlight
03:07
Mike and Lauren Catch Up with the Newly Sober RonnieJersey Shore: Family Vacation
At Ariana's first birthday party, Lauren advises Jenn about how to help Ronnie during his post-rehab sobriety, and Mike calls in from prison.
06/09/2019
Highlight
02:18
Meet Jenni's New ManJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenni invites her new 24-year-old boyfriend to Las Vegas to meet the roommates.
06/09/2019
Highlight
03:11
Jenni's Worlds Collide & Pauly Defends His Prank War Champion TitleJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Before the roommates' trip to Las Vegas, Jenni tries to prepare her new boyfriend for the experience, and Pauly hatches a plan to prank Vinny.
12/09/2019
Highlight
01:09
Is a "Ronpage" Heading to Las Vegas?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
With the roommates gathered in Las Vegas, Pauly wonders whether or not the newly sober Ronnie can have a drama-free trip.
13/09/2019
Highlight
03:44
Is Ronnie Still Sober?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
After the allegedly sober Ronnie decides to skip out on a trip to the strip club, Angelina gets a series of texts from Jenn that makes her question him.
20/09/2019
Highlight
03:22
Highlight
02:15
What Will Happen When Ronnie Finds Out Jenn's in Vegas?Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Jenn opens up to Jenni about the problems she's been having with Ronnie, while Vinny and Pauly figure the right thing to do is to let Ronnie know his girlfriend is in town.
04/10/2019
Highlight
03:04
Jenni's New Man Has a Lot to Get Used ToJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Things get awkward when Jenni's new boyfriend Zack (a.k.a. "24") realizes the roommates know all his dirty secrets.
04/10/2019
Highlight
02:37
Angelina's Sex Life Is Off LimitsJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Right after meeting the roommates for the first time, Jenni's boyfriend Zack (a.k.a. 24) grills Angelina about her sex life with Chris.
10/10/2019
Highlight
01:39
Jenni's New Boyfriend Gropes AngelinaJersey Shore: Family Vacation
With Jenni passed out drunk at his feet, her new boyfriend starts putting his hands all over Angelina in the club.
11/10/2019
Highlight
02:33
Vinny Breaks Down the Conflict Between Jenni and AngelinaJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Vinny gives a detailed account of the fallout following the reveal of how Jenni's boyfriend behaved toward Angelina during a boozy night in Las Vegas.
17/10/2019
Highlight
04:18
A Storm's Brewing at the Shore HouseJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The tension between Angelina and Jenni builds as the roomies arrive at a shore house rental and figure out the bedroom arrangements.
24/10/2019
Highlight
02:21
Girls Are Like Crockpots, Guys Are Like MicrowavesJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ronnie talks to Vinny and Pauly about his love-hate relationship with Jenni and their unresolved issues.
31/10/2019
Highlight
04:09
Angelina Extends an Olive Branch to JenniJersey Shore: Family Vacation
The morning after their epic fight, Angelina and Jenni finally have the sober conversation Deena has been pushing for and try to put the Las Vegas incident behind them.
01/11/2019
Highlight
02:44
The Roomies Hear from MikeJersey Shore: Family Vacation
Mike shares a message of positivity when he calls the roommates to give an update on his release from jail.
08/11/2019
