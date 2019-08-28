Megan Thee Stallion - “Hot Girl Summer” & “Cash S**t”
27/08/2019
Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion rocks it at the 2019 VMAs by performing her hits "Hot Girl Summer" and "Cash S**t" for a pumped-up pre-show crowd.
Watching
Exclusive
02:29
The Stars Reveal Their All-Time Favorite Music VideosMTV Video Music Awards 2019
From Missy Elliott's "Work It" to Beyonce's "Crazy in Love" to Kendrick Lamar's "Humble," Lizzo, Jonas Brothers and other stars dish about their all-time favorite music videos.
28/08/2019
28/08/2019
Highlight
01:00
The 2019 MTV VMAs in 60 SecondsMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Relive the most memorable moments to take place on and off the VMAs stage this year.
28/08/2019
28/08/2019
Highlight
06:29
Missy Elliott Gives a Tour of Her CribMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Missy Elliott shows off her sprawling 25-room estate in Virginia Beach, VA, and gives a tour of her office, exercise room and ballroom.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Highlight
07:52
Missy Elliott Showcases Her Lamborghini FurnitureMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Missy Elliott gives fans an exclusive look at her home and highlights her Lamborghini furniture, MiSSY!-waterfall koi pond and Ferrari-shaped bed.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Highlight
05:55
The Stars Celebrate Video Vanguard Award Honoree Missy "Misdemeanor" ElliottMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Justin Timberlake, Timbaland, Ciara, Lil' Kim, Lizzo, Pharrell and others pay tribute to Missy Elliott by thinking of one word to describe her musical genius.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Interview
01:31
Jonas Brothers Get Back to Their RootsMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas recall their first VMAs performance and talk about playing at Asbury Park's The Stone Pony in in their home state of New Jersey for the 2019 VMAs.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Exclusive
00:43
The Chainsmokers and Bebe Rexha Win Best DanceMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Bebe Rexha accepts the award for Best Dance at the 2019 VMAs for her collaboration with The Chainsmokers on "Call You Mine," thanking her fans and MTV for supporting her.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:17
CNCO - “De Cero”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
CNCO electrifies the crowd with their unique vocal talents as they perform their latest single "De Cero" at the 2019 VMAs pre-show.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:39
Ava Max - “Torn” & “Sweet but Psycho”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
For her exciting pre-show performance at the 2019 VMAs, Ava Max takes the stage to perform her chart-topping singles "Torn" and "Sweet but Psycho."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Exclusive
00:56
BTS and Halsey Win K-PopMTV Video Music Awards 2019
BTS wins for K-Pop in the newest VMAs category for their collaboration with Halsey on "Boy with Luv."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Exclusive
00:27
Ariana Grande and Social House Win Song of the SummerMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Ariana Grande takes home the Song of the Summer Award for her collaboration with Social House on "Boyfriend."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
07:31
Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature & Wyclef Jean - Hip-Hop MedleyMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Hip-hop icons Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean close out the 2019 VMAs with a medley of their greatest edits.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:40
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - “Que Pretendes”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
J Balvin and Bad Bunny make a memorable VMAs debut by performing their hit "Que Pretendes."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
02:30
Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg - “Bezerk”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Big Sean and A$AP Ferg join forces onstage to deliver an unforgettable performance of their hard-hitting track "Bezerk."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:23
Normani - “Motivation”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Normani takes the stage at the 2019 VMAs to perform her hit single "Motivation."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:35
H.E.R. - “Anti”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. commands the stage at the 2019 VMAs as she performs her song "Anti."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:59
Rosalia featuring Ozuna - "A Ningun Hombre," "Aute Cuture” & "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Latin music sensation Rosalia performs "A Ningun Hombre" and "Aute Cuture," then teams up with Ozuna for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Performance
03:43
Miley Cyrus - “Slide Away”MTV Video Music Awards 2019
Miley Cyrus takes the VMAs audience by surprise with her emotional performance of her new song "Slide Away."
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
Highlight
01:53
Taylor Swift Wins Video of the YearMTV Video Music Awards 2019
Taylor Swift thanks her fans, co-producer Todrick Hall, the cast of her "You Need to Calm Down" video and the half a million people who signed her Equality Act petition.
27/08/2019
27/08/2019
