Catfish: The TV Show
The Great Disappearing Act
Season 7 E 29 • 12/06/2019
Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Mathan declare his love for his best friend Leah, a girl he claims he has been in contact with for almost a decade.
Highlight
01:27
Truth Is Not Telling the Whole TruthCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and DJ, producer and activist Zeke Thomas get to know fashion design student Truth, but they quickly learn that, ironically, he's not telling the whole truth.
21/12/2018
Highlight
11:04
One of Ray'Quan's Many CharactersCatfish: The TV ShowS7
A quickly cut-off phone call leads Nev and Zeke to grow even more suspicious about the complex circle of friends involved in Truth's online relationship with Ray'Quan.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:15
Shakinah Gets Some Tough LoveCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie break the news to Shakinah that the guy she's been speaking to isn't the infamous singer he claims to be.
27/12/2018
Highlight
00:22
Never Come CleanCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Kamie help Shakinah uncover the truth about the controversial singer she's been talking to for the last three years.
27/12/2018
Highlight
03:01
Is He Real or Is He Lying?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev is joined by returning co-host Kamie to help Shakinah investigate the legitimacy of her long-distance relationship with a famous R & B artist.
27/12/2018
Highlight
08:44
Let the Awkwardness BeginCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis introduce Dallas to the man who pursued him online by pretending to be a woman named Safari, and the real Safari explains how it all went down.
28/12/2018
Highlight
02:26
The Perfect Package?Catfish: The TV ShowS7
Nev brings back co-host Tallulah Willis to help Dallas figure out whether Safari is really the perfect girl for him or just too good to be true.
29/12/2018
Highlight
10:53
Janisa Wants to Find Answers for Her FriendCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Janisa contacts Nev and guest co-host Slick Woods for help when she suspects that her friend Aubri is being catfished by Brian.
08/01/2019
Highlight
12:26
Nique Sparks Up a Unique Tumblr RomanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E27
Nique tells Nev and guest co-host Elle King about starting an online relationship with a model named Alice while in an open polyamorous relationship.
11/01/2019
Highlight
09:51
Deven Finds a Few Red FlagsCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Deven is on the doorstep of what could be a meaningful relationship, but having found a few red flags, he turns to Nev and co-host Rashad Jennings for help.
19/01/2019
Highlight
08:52
The Great Disappearing ActCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E29
Highlight
04:24
Done for GoodCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E29
After Mathan travels to Seattle only to be stood up by Leah, he sends her one final text message to close the book on their decade-long relationship.
13/06/2019
Highlight
09:48
Catfish KarmaCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E30
Reformed catfish Kristina calls on Nev and Tallulah to look into the red flags of her online romance, despite the pain it causes her live-in girlfriend of two years.
19/06/2019
Highlight
04:20
Kristina Gets AnswersCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E30
Emotions run high when Kristina, Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis learn the truth about Faith.
20/06/2019
Highlight
10:21
Oceanna's Love Life Gets ComplicatedCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E31
Nev and guest co-host Slick Woods head to North Carolina to help Oceanna learn the truth about a complex story involving her ex and new potential love interests.
25/06/2019
Highlight
04:32
A Catfish's Back Is Against the WallCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E31
Nev and Slick confront Oceanna's catfish, but they have a difficult time separating the truth from her string of lies.
27/06/2019
Exclusive
01:24
Slick Woods Talks About Gender ExpressionCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E31
Slick Woods meets up with Nev to define "trade," a look she claims doesn't necessarily denote gender identity.
27/06/2019
Highlight
10:33
The Red Flags Are Piling Up for AngelCatfish: The TV ShowS7 E32
Nev and co-host Elle King come to the aid of Angel, a young single mom trying to solve the mystery of an apparent catfish who goes by the name of Remy.
02/07/2019
Highlight
04:57
Will the Real Remy Please Stand Up?Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32
Nev and Elle King help Angel confront her online connection Remy, whose nonchalant attitude shocks them all.
04/07/2019
Highlight
09:34
A Sinking Cruise Ship RomanceCatfish: The TV ShowS7
Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Kaden declare his love for his dream girl Adriana, whom he met on a cruise ship but can't seem to connect with now that they're apart.
10/07/2019
