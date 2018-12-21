Catfish: The TV Show

Done for Good

Season 7 E 29 • 13/06/2019

After Mathan travels to Seattle only to be stood up by Leah, he sends her one final text message to close the book on their decade-long relationship.

11:04

One of Ray'Quan's Many Characters
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

A quickly cut-off phone call leads Nev and Zeke to grow even more suspicious about the complex circle of friends involved in Truth's online relationship with Ray'Quan.
21/12/2018
Highlight
01:15

Shakinah Gets Some Tough Love
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and co-host Kamie break the news to Shakinah that the guy she's been speaking to isn't the infamous singer he claims to be.
27/12/2018
Highlight
00:22

Never Come Clean
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and co-host Kamie help Shakinah uncover the truth about the controversial singer she's been talking to for the last three years.
27/12/2018
Highlight
03:01

Is He Real or Is He Lying?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev is joined by returning co-host Kamie to help Shakinah investigate the legitimacy of her long-distance relationship with a famous R & B artist.
27/12/2018
Highlight
08:44

Let the Awkwardness Begin
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis introduce Dallas to the man who pursued him online by pretending to be a woman named Safari, and the real Safari explains how it all went down.
28/12/2018
Highlight
02:26

The Perfect Package?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Nev brings back co-host Tallulah Willis to help Dallas figure out whether Safari is really the perfect girl for him or just too good to be true.
29/12/2018
Highlight
10:53

Janisa Wants to Find Answers for Her Friend
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Janisa contacts Nev and guest co-host Slick Woods for help when she suspects that her friend Aubri is being catfished by Brian.
08/01/2019
Highlight
12:26

Nique Sparks Up a Unique Tumblr Romance
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E27

Nique tells Nev and guest co-host Elle King about starting an online relationship with a model named Alice while in an open polyamorous relationship.
11/01/2019
Highlight
09:51

Deven Finds a Few Red Flags
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Deven is on the doorstep of what could be a meaningful relationship, but having found a few red flags, he turns to Nev and co-host Rashad Jennings for help.
19/01/2019
Highlight
08:52

The Great Disappearing Act
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E29

Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Mathan declare his love for his best friend Leah, a girl he claims he has been in contact with for almost a decade.
12/06/2019
Highlight
04:24

Done for Good
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E29

After Mathan travels to Seattle only to be stood up by Leah, he sends her one final text message to close the book on their decade-long relationship.
13/06/2019
Highlight
09:48

Catfish Karma
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E30

Reformed catfish Kristina calls on Nev and Tallulah to look into the red flags of her online romance, despite the pain it causes her live-in girlfriend of two years.
19/06/2019
Highlight
04:20

Kristina Gets Answers
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E30

Emotions run high when Kristina, Nev and co-host Tallulah Willis learn the truth about Faith.
20/06/2019
Highlight
10:21

Oceanna's Love Life Gets Complicated
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Nev and guest co-host Slick Woods head to North Carolina to help Oceanna learn the truth about a complex story involving her ex and new potential love interests.
25/06/2019
Highlight
04:32

A Catfish's Back Is Against the Wall
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Nev and Slick confront Oceanna's catfish, but they have a difficult time separating the truth from her string of lies.
27/06/2019
Exclusive
01:24

Slick Woods Talks About Gender Expression
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E31

Slick Woods meets up with Nev to define "trade," a look she claims doesn't necessarily denote gender identity.
27/06/2019
Highlight
10:33

The Red Flags Are Piling Up for Angel
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32

Nev and co-host Elle King come to the aid of Angel, a young single mom trying to solve the mystery of an apparent catfish who goes by the name of Remy.
02/07/2019
Highlight
04:57

Will the Real Remy Please Stand Up?
Catfish: The TV ShowS7 E32

Nev and Elle King help Angel confront her online connection Remy, whose nonchalant attitude shocks them all.
04/07/2019
Highlight
09:34

A Sinking Cruise Ship Romance
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Kamie Crawford teams up with Nev to help Kaden declare his love for his dream girl Adriana, whom he met on a cruise ship but can't seem to connect with now that they're apart.
10/07/2019
Highlight
04:45

"What About Just Telling the Truth?"
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Adriana and her friend show up to finally reveal the truth to Kaden, and co-host Kamie Crawford asks why they weren’t truthful from the beginning.
11/07/2019
Exclusive
01:53

Kaden Needs an Exit Strategy
Catfish: The TV ShowS7

Paul gives his perspective on Kaden's relationship with Adriana and hopes his friend has an emotional exit strategy -- just in case.
11/07/2019
