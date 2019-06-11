Teen Mom OG

"Sometimes the Fun Things Are a Little Risky"

23/07/2019

When Taylor mentions what he wants for his 30th birthday, Maci doesn't flat-out reject it, but she makes her disapproval known.

Highlight
03:17

Amber Opens Up During Therapy
Teen Mom OG

Amber has an emotional conversation with her psychiatrist about her mental health and reveals how her condition has affected her romantic relationship.
11/06/2019
Highlight
01:34

Cheyenne's New Bae
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne opens up to her family about bringing old baggage into a new relationship.
17/06/2019
Highlight
02:58

Where Is Butch?
Teen Mom OG

When Butch misses the birth of Catelynn and Tyler's new baby girl Vaeda, they question his priorities and console Tyler's mom, who's decided to cut him out of her life.
18/06/2019
Highlight
01:37

Catelynn and Tyler Seek Parental Balance
Teen Mom OG

With her history of postpartum depression in mind, Catelynn focuses on self-care, while she and Tyler adjust to life with new baby Vaeda.
25/06/2019
Highlight
02:04

Cheyenne Meets Cory's Girlfriend
Teen Mom OG

At Ryder's birthday celebration, Cheyenne meets Cory's girlfriend Taylor, and Cheyenne's boyfriend Matt stops by, as well.
25/06/2019
Highlight
02:36

Amber Drops a Huge Bombshell
Teen Mom OG

Amber and Andrew throw James a first birthday party, and Amber spills a secret that surprises their guests.
02/07/2019
Highlight
02:47

Amber Celebrates Her Birthday at a Drag Show
Teen Mom OG

Catelynn, Maci and Cheyenne celebrate Amber's birthday and bond over their shared experiences at a drag show on the last night of their Florida trip.
09/07/2019
Highlight
03:08

A Trip to the Store Turns Frightening for Amber
Teen Mom OG

During a trip to the supermarket, Maci and Cheyenne talk about their plans for Amber's birthday party, and the paparazzi's presence triggers Amber's anxiety.
09/07/2019
Highlight
02:31

Cheyenne and Cory Cement Their Plans for Mother's Day Weekend
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne and Cory decide who will take Ryder for Mother's Day weekend, and Cheyenne, Lilly and R KyleLynn think Cory's girlfriend should acknowledge the occasion.
16/07/2019
Highlight
02:37

Amber Feels Out of the Loop
Teen Mom OG

Amber is devastated after discovering her daughter Leah has been having panic attacks.
16/07/2019
Highlight
01:55

Highlight
02:27

Catelynn Thought About Having an Abortion
Teen Mom OG

Catelynn reveals she contemplated terminating her pregnancy with Vaeda during the worst of her marital troubles.
23/07/2019
Highlight
01:26

Cheyenne Is Anxious About Introducing Ryder to Matt's Parents
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne arrives in Baltimore and mulls over her choice to introduce her daughter Ryder to Matt's family.
27/07/2019
Highlight
04:04

Cheyenne Meets the Parents
Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne gets to know Matt's family and friends during a trip to Baltimore, and she realizes she's not entirely on the same page with him in regards to their future.
30/07/2019
Highlight
03:52

Mackenzie's Hectic Family Balance
Teen Mom OG

Teen Mom 3 and 16 and Pregnant alum Mackenzie has to manage raising three kids, building her own business and making things work with her often-absent husband Josh.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:15

Can Mackenzie Accept Josh's Explanation?
Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie confronts her husband Josh after she finds out that he lied about being out at a bar with another woman.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:13

Ryan's Father's Day with Bentley
Teen Mom OG

After watching Bentley's baseball game, Maci's ex Ryan opens up to his wife about his relationship with his son.
06/08/2019
Highlight
02:26

Catelynn and Tyler Speak Candidly About Carly's Open Adoption
Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler discuss their rocky relationship with their firstborn daughter's adoptive parents and share their frustrations about visitation agreements.
10/08/2019
Highlight
02:00

Mackenzie Feels Like She Deserves Someone Better Than Josh
Teen Mom OG

Frustrated with Josh's flakiness and apathy toward her career, Mackenzie admits that she no longer wants to be with him.
13/08/2019
Highlight
03:00

Amber's Therapist Questions Whether She Is Sabotaging Her Relationship
Teen Mom OG

Amber talks about being frustrated with Andrew's attempts to cheer her up with jokes, and her therapist questions whether that might be an act of self-sabotage.
13/08/2019
Highlight
02:42

Mackenzie Visits Her Mom
Teen Mom OG

Mackenzie goes to see her mom to find out how the chemotherapy is going and gets a devastating update.
17/08/2019
