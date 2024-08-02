Geordie Shore

Watch Episodes

MTV Shows

Geordie Shore

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Hills: New Beginnings

Teen Mom 2

Ex On The Beach USA

Teen Mom OG

The Charlotte Show

All Shows

I Watched The Entire First Season of Geordie Shore in 24 Hours & Learned the Meaning of Life

lauren regrets not going to paris in the hills season 2 lisa love conversation

Lauren Conrad Isn’t The Only Girl Who Didn’t Go To Paris

Lorde posing solar power release bare faced wavy hair new album

We Rank Every Lorde Song to Celebrate The Release of ‘Solar Power’

MTV Australia

The world’s leading youth entertainment brand. Stream your favorite MTV shows right here.