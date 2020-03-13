Some Lovely Pictures Of Pauly D I Found Online Which Are Really Calming My Nerves Right Now
1 / 18
He hasn't skipped GTL a day in his life.
Photo By Getty
2 / 18
Pretty in pink.
Photo By Getty
3 / 18
A smile that could and will cure all of the world's problems.
Photo By Getty
4 / 18
A star is born.
Photo By Getty
5 / 18
By the way, did you know Pauly D is a DJ?
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 18
Americuh - fuck yeh!
Photo By Getty
7 / 18
The higher the hair the closer to god.
Photo By Getty
8 / 18
This is a signature move.
Photo By Getty
9 / 18
Two tickets to the gun show.
Photo By Getty
10 / 18
Drop the invisible mic.
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 18
Just a lovely man and his marg.
Photo By Getty
12 / 18
"Hey! I love you!"
Photo By Getty
13 / 18
We stan a political bae.
Photo By Getty
14 / 18
Sweet tooth, sweet boy.
Photo By Getty
15 / 18
Passing on good vibes.
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT