Some Lovely Pictures Of Pauly D I Found Online Which Are Really Calming My Nerves Right Now

gettyimages-98736285.jpg

1 / 18

He hasn't skipped GTL a day in his life.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-156947865.jpg

2 / 18

Pretty in pink.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-138270705.jpg

3 / 18

A smile that could and will cure all of the world's problems.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-107522223.jpg

4 / 18

A star is born.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-175351203.jpg

5 / 18

By the way, did you know Pauly D is a DJ?

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-173099979.jpg

6 / 18

Americuh - fuck yeh!

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-495208110.jpg

7 / 18

The higher the hair the closer to god.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-487056138.jpg

8 / 18

This is a signature move.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-475178216.jpg

9 / 18

Two tickets to the gun show.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-593255644.jpg

10 / 18

Drop the invisible mic.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-528024145.jpg

11 / 18

Just a lovely man and his marg.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-526971112.jpg

12 / 18

"Hey! I love you!"

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-976111450.jpg

13 / 18

We stan a political bae.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-959996412.jpg

14 / 18

Sweet tooth, sweet boy.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-939922478.jpg

15 / 18

Passing on good vibes.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-1020241136.jpg

16 / 18

Sharp.com

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-981692296.jpg

17 / 18

Tag yourself - I'm the pink straw.

Photo By Getty

gettyimages-102288422.jpg

18 / 18

I'm not sure what any of this means but it makes me smile.

Photo By Getty