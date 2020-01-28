PICS: Get To Know The Cast Of 'Married At First Sight' Before The Premiere
Poppy, 28 - photographer.
Photo By Instagram: @poppy_marie
Luke, 39 - FIFO worker.
Photo By Instagram: @lukeyeglin
Steve, 51 - barbershop owner.
Photo By Channel Nine
Amanda, 34 - strength coach.
Photo By Instagram: @amanda.m.micallef
Connie, 27 - retail assistant.
Photo By Instagram: @connie.crayden
Mikey, 29 - operations manager.
Photo By Instagram: @mikeypembroke
Aleks, 32 - real estate agent.
Photo By Instagram: @aleks.markovic_
Jonethen, 27 - projects officer.
Photo By Instagram: @jonethen
Tash, 31 - yoga teacher.
Photo By Instagram: @tashherz
Vanessa, 31 - pharmacy manager.
Photo By Instagram: @vanessaromito_
Ivan, 30 - real estate agent.
Photo By Instagram: @ivansarakula
Chris, 37 - youth worker.
Photo By Instagram: @chris_nicko
Natasha, 26 - financial analyst.
Photo By Instagram: @tashki_
Stacey, 25 - law graduate.
Photo By Instagram: @staceylhampton
Josh, 28 - truck driver.
Photo By Instagram: @joshyp_91
Cathy, 26 - YouTuber.
Photo By Channel 9
Elizabeth, 28 - she's baaaaack.
Photo By Instagram: @lizalizleelizabeth
Mishel, 48 - teacher.
Photo By Instagram: @mishel_meshes
Seb, 31 - personal trainer.
Photo By Instagram: @seb.guilhaus
Hayley, 32 - finance broker.
Photo By Instagram: @hayleyvernon_
