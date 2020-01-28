PICS: Get To Know The Cast Of 'Married At First Sight' Before The Premiere

Poppy, 28 - photographer.

Photo By Instagram: @poppy_marie

Luke, 39 - FIFO worker.

Photo By Instagram: @lukeyeglin

Steve, 51 - barbershop owner.

Photo By Channel Nine

Amanda, 34 - strength coach.

Photo By Instagram: @amanda.m.micallef

Connie, 27 - retail assistant.

Photo By Instagram: @connie.crayden

Mikey, 29 - operations manager.

Photo By Instagram: @mikeypembroke

Aleks, 32 - real estate agent.

Photo By Instagram: @aleks.markovic_

Jonethen, 27 - projects officer.

Photo By Instagram: @jonethen

Tash, 31 - yoga teacher.

Photo By Instagram: @tashherz

Vanessa, 31 - pharmacy manager.

Photo By Instagram: @vanessaromito_

Ivan, 30 - real estate agent.

Photo By Instagram: @ivansarakula

Chris, 37 - youth worker.

Photo By Instagram: @chris_nicko

Natasha, 26 - financial analyst.

Photo By Instagram: @tashki_

Stacey, 25 - law graduate.

Photo By Instagram: @staceylhampton

Josh, 28 - truck driver.

Photo By Instagram: @joshyp_91

Cathy, 26 - YouTuber.

Photo By Channel 9

Elizabeth, 28 - she's baaaaack.

Photo By Instagram: @lizalizleelizabeth

Mishel, 48 - teacher.

Photo By Instagram: @mishel_meshes

Seb, 31 - personal trainer.

Photo By Instagram: @seb.guilhaus

Hayley, 32 - finance broker.

Photo By Instagram: @hayleyvernon_

Michael, 28 - company director.

Photo By Instagram: @mickygoonan

David, 31 - truck driver.

Photo By Instagram: @dave_the_cowboy88