All The Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus Positive

1. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson: The pair were diagnosed while living in the Gold Coast where Tom was filming an Elvis biopic. (Image Credit: Getty)

2. Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau: the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in quarantine according to the PMâs communications director Cameron Ahmad. (Image Credit: Getty)

3. Rudy Gobert: NBAâs Utah Jazz player prompted the NBA to suspend its season following his positive diagnosis. (Image Credit: Getty)

4. Donovan Mitchell: This Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive after the first day of the NBAâs season suspension. (Image Credit: Getty)

5. Francis Suarez: The Mayor of Miami tested positive after attending an event with a Brazilian government official who later also tested positive for the virus. (Image Credit: Getty)

6. Mikel Arteta: Arsenalâs head coachâs diagnosis has forced the football club to close its training complex and the team is in self-isolation. (Image Credit: Getty)

7. Daniele Rugani: The Italian soccer player is in quarantine with Italy also in major lockdown. (Image Credit: Getty)

8. Peter Dutton: The Australian Home Affairs Minister tested positive after waking up with a temperature and a sore throat. (Image Credit: Getty)

9. Nadine Dorries (centre): The British Health Minister and her 84-year-old mother have both tested positive. (Image Credit: Getty)

10. Callum Hudson-Odoi: The Chelsea winger is the first Premier League player to test positive. (Image Credit: Getty)

