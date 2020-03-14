All The Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus Positive
1 / 10
1. Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson: The pair were diagnosed while living in the Gold Coast where Tom was filming an Elvis biopic. (Image Credit: Getty)
Photo By Getty
2 / 10
2. Sophie GrÃ©goire Trudeau: the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in quarantine according to the PMâs communications director Cameron Ahmad. (Image Credit: Getty)
Photo By Getty
3 / 10
3. Rudy Gobert: NBAâs Utah Jazz player prompted the NBA to suspend its season following his positive diagnosis. (Image Credit: Getty)
Photo By Getty
4 / 10
4. Donovan Mitchell: This Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive after the first day of the NBAâs season suspension. (Image Credit: Getty)
Photo By Getty
5 / 10
5. Francis Suarez: The Mayor of Miami tested positive after attending an event with a Brazilian government official who later also tested positive for the virus. (Image Credit: Getty)
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT