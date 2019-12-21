18 Of The Biggest Viral Moments & Sensations Of The 2010s

maxresdefault.jpg

1 / 19

Rebecca Black's 'Friday'

jennifer-lawrence-falls-ftr1.jpg

2 / 19

Jennifer Lawrence stacking it at the 2013 Oscars

gallery_nrm_1425041798-2622c22600000578-0-image-a-32_1425001827044.jpg

3 / 19

THAT F**CKING DRESS THAT IS GOLD AND WHITE AND NOTHING ELSE

e65.gif

4 / 19

Sweet Brown explaining what she doesn't have time for

maxresdefault-3.jpg

5 / 19

This cursed image

ADVERTISEMENT
intro-1571684540.jpg

6 / 19

The Meat Dress

download.jpg

7 / 19

The "CAME BOUNDING OVER! RA RA RA!" Bloke

lizzo-3.png

8 / 19

Lizzo's Iconic 2019 BET Awards Performance

p1-bb119_plank_g_20110610183527.jpg

9 / 19

Planking

download-1.jpg

10 / 19

Big Shaq's 'Man's Not Hot'

ADVERTISEMENT
screen_shot_2019-12-21_at_6.01.11_am.png

11 / 19

Yanny vs. Laurel

05-rihanna-met-gala-2015.jpg

12 / 19

Rihanna's Omelette MET Gala Dress

screen_shot_2019-12-21_at_6.13.12_am.png

13 / 19

When Flume proved he was a certified Rim King

10693458-3x2-700x467.jpg

14 / 19

When Fiji Water Girl did what she had to do

maxresdefault-1.jpg

15 / 19

CASH ME OUSSIDE HOW BOUT DAH

ADVERTISEMENT
0011c4aa-1600.jpg

16 / 19

Long Live Egg Boy

2018_yodelkid_060418-920x584-1-1-696x442.jpg

17 / 19

Lil Yodellin' Walmart Kid Mason Ramsey

maxresdefault-2.jpg

18 / 19

"Miley, what's good?"

2017_07_14_29779_1500002829._large.jpg

19 / 19

Psy's 'Gangnam Style'