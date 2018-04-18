Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Jersey Shore family dynamic is shaken up by the return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, this season's plus-one to all the chaos and adventures.
- 39:16
S1 • E3
Sunday VindayRonnie clogs all the toilets in the house, and Nicole and Vinny’s past jeopardizes their friendship.18/04/2018
- 41:00
S1 • E4
Ron Ron JuiceA night of Ron-Ron Juice has the whole house on full tilt, and a French girl at the club has Ronnie questioning everything.20/04/2018
- 35:37
S1 • E5
About Last NightRonnie is in full on spiral mode after a night of epic bad decisions, and Mike has big news to share.27/04/2018
- 35:41
S1 • E6
Meatball DownRonnie has to take responsibility for his actions in the club before his pregnant girlfriend's visit, Vinny searches for the perfect barber, and Deena ruins boys' night out.04/05/2018
- 49:59
S1 • E7
Baby Mama DramaRon's pregnant girlfriend Jenn arrives for an awkward visit, and Vinny is in the doghouse after he grabs a stripper at the club.11/05/2018
- 35:58
S1 • E8
The Temptation of the Keto GuidoSnooki gets caught stealing from a stripper, Vinny is feeling tempted and might sin, and Pauly D is looking for love.18/05/2018
- 37:01
S1 • E9
Umm, HelloWhile the girls are away, Pauly decides to invite their old roommate Angelina to Miami.25/05/2018
- 36:30
S1 • E10
Meatball (Training) DayThe girls go off on Angelina when she makes a surprise return to Miami, and Meatball Day gets weird.01/06/2018
- 36:09
S1 • E11
Angelina Leaves Her Mark!Angelina's embarrassing bodily mishap leaves a lasting impression on the roomies when she departs the house, and the gang heads to Bimini, Bahamas.08/06/2018
- 41:19
S1 • E12
JWoww vs. The ProposalRonnie is spiraling again, Vinny gets a taste of home, and tension between Mike and Jwoww might ruin mike’s proposal.15/06/2018
- 36:39
S1 • E15
Most Jersiest MomentsMike, Pauly D, Ronnie and Vinny take a look back at the roommates' wildest times in Miami -- including the biggest fights, grossest moments and never-before-seen footage.06/07/2018
- 33:57
S1 • E18
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest HookupsVinny, Mike, Deena and Pauly count down the 15 hottest Jersey Shore hookups from Seaside to Miami to Italy and back.16/03/2018
- 37:50
S1 • E19
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blow-upsJenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly and Mike count down the 14 biggest blowups in Jersey Shore history, reliving the best smack talk, smack downs, and all-out brawls.23/03/2018
- 30:13
S1 • E20
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Snookiest MomentsJenni, Ronnie, Snooki, Deena and Pauly count down Snooki’s 15 most hilarious, outrageous, and unforgettable meatball moments.30/03/2018
- 34:01
S1 • E21
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Craziest CouplingsAs it turns out, EVERYONE fell in love at the Jersey Shore. Pauly, Deena, Jenni, Ronnie and Snooki break it all down in Jersey Shore’s 8 Craziest Couplings.30/03/2018
