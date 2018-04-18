Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Meatball Down
Season 1 E 6 • 04/05/2018
Ronnie has to take responsibility for his actions in the club before his pregnant girlfriend's visit, Vinny searches for the perfect barber, and Deena ruins boys' night out.
S1 • E3Jersey Shore: Family VacationSunday Vinday
Ronnie clogs all the toilets in the house, and Nicole and Vinny’s past jeopardizes their friendship.
18/04/2018
41:00
S1 • E4Jersey Shore: Family VacationRon Ron Juice
A night of Ron-Ron Juice has the whole house on full tilt, and a French girl at the club has Ronnie questioning everything.
20/04/2018
35:37
S1 • E5Jersey Shore: Family VacationAbout Last Night
Ronnie is in full on spiral mode after a night of epic bad decisions, and Mike has big news to share.
27/04/2018
35:41
49:59
S1 • E7Jersey Shore: Family VacationBaby Mama Drama
Ron's pregnant girlfriend Jenn arrives for an awkward visit, and Vinny is in the doghouse after he grabs a stripper at the club.
11/05/2018
35:58
S1 • E8Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe Temptation of the Keto Guido
Snooki gets caught stealing from a stripper, Vinny is feeling tempted and might sin, and Pauly D is looking for love.
18/05/2018
37:01
S1 • E9Jersey Shore: Family VacationUmm, Hello
While the girls are away, Pauly decides to invite their old roommate Angelina to Miami.
25/05/2018
36:30
S1 • E10Jersey Shore: Family VacationMeatball (Training) Day
The girls go off on Angelina when she makes a surprise return to Miami, and Meatball Day gets weird.
01/06/2018
36:09
S1 • E11Jersey Shore: Family VacationAngelina Leaves Her Mark!
Angelina's embarrassing bodily mishap leaves a lasting impression on the roomies when she departs the house, and the gang heads to Bimini, Bahamas.
08/06/2018
41:19
S1 • E12Jersey Shore: Family VacationJWoww vs. The Proposal
Ronnie is spiraling again, Vinny gets a taste of home, and tension between Mike and Jwoww might ruin mike’s proposal.
15/06/2018
36:39
S1 • E15Jersey Shore: Family VacationMost Jersiest Moments
Mike, Pauly D, Ronnie and Vinny take a look back at the roommates' wildest times in Miami -- including the biggest fights, grossest moments and never-before-seen footage.
06/07/2018
33:57
S1 • E18Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest Hookups
Vinny, Mike, Deena and Pauly count down the 15 hottest Jersey Shore hookups from Seaside to Miami to Italy and back.
16/03/2018
37:50
S1 • E19Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blow-ups
Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly and Mike count down the 14 biggest blowups in Jersey Shore history, reliving the best smack talk, smack downs, and all-out brawls.
23/03/2018
