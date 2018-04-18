Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Umm, Hello

Season 1 E 9 • 25/05/2018

While the girls are away, Pauly decides to invite their old roommate Angelina to Miami.

Full Ep
39:16

S1 • E3
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Sunday Vinday

Ronnie clogs all the toilets in the house, and Nicole and Vinny’s past jeopardizes their friendship.
18/04/2018
Full Ep
41:00

S1 • E4
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ron Ron Juice

A night of Ron-Ron Juice has the whole house on full tilt, and a French girl at the club has Ronnie questioning everything.
20/04/2018
Full Ep
35:37

S1 • E5
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
About Last Night

Ronnie is in full on spiral mode after a night of epic bad decisions, and Mike has big news to share.
27/04/2018
Full Ep
35:41

S1 • E6
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Meatball Down

Ronnie has to take responsibility for his actions in the club before his pregnant girlfriend's visit, Vinny searches for the perfect barber, and Deena ruins boys' night out.
04/05/2018
Full Ep
49:59

S1 • E7
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Baby Mama Drama

Ron's pregnant girlfriend Jenn arrives for an awkward visit, and Vinny is in the doghouse after he grabs a stripper at the club.
11/05/2018
Full Ep
35:58

S1 • E8
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Temptation of the Keto Guido

Snooki gets caught stealing from a stripper, Vinny is feeling tempted and might sin, and Pauly D is looking for love.
18/05/2018
Full Ep
37:01

Full Ep
36:30

S1 • E10
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Meatball (Training) Day

The girls go off on Angelina when she makes a surprise return to Miami, and Meatball Day gets weird.
01/06/2018
Full Ep
36:09

S1 • E11
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Angelina Leaves Her Mark!

Angelina's embarrassing bodily mishap leaves a lasting impression on the roomies when she departs the house, and the gang heads to Bimini, Bahamas.
08/06/2018
Full Ep
41:19

S1 • E12
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
JWoww vs. The Proposal

Ronnie is spiraling again, Vinny gets a taste of home, and tension between Mike and Jwoww might ruin mike’s proposal.
15/06/2018
Full Ep
36:39

S1 • E15
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Most Jersiest Moments

Mike, Pauly D, Ronnie and Vinny take a look back at the roommates' wildest times in Miami -- including the biggest fights, grossest moments and never-before-seen footage.
06/07/2018
Full Ep
33:57

S1 • E18
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest Hookups

Vinny, Mike, Deena and Pauly count down the 15 hottest Jersey Shore hookups from Seaside to Miami to Italy and back.
16/03/2018
Full Ep
37:50

S1 • E19
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blow-ups

Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly and Mike count down the 14 biggest blowups in Jersey Shore history, reliving the best smack talk, smack downs, and all-out brawls.
23/03/2018
Full Ep
30:13

S1 • E20
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Snookiest Moments

Jenni, Ronnie, Snooki, Deena and Pauly count down Snooki’s 15 most hilarious, outrageous, and unforgettable meatball moments.
30/03/2018
Full Ep
34:01

S1 • E21
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Road to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Craziest Couplings

As it turns out, EVERYONE fell in love at the Jersey Shore. Pauly, Deena, Jenni, Ronnie and Snooki break it all down in Jersey Shore’s 8 Craziest Couplings.
30/03/2018
Full Ep
33:31

S2 • E22
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Ranchelor Party

The roommates throw Mike a bachelor party, but the guys and ladies have very different kinds of entertainment in mind, and Ronnie wants Jenni to open up about her divorce.
26/07/2019
Full Ep
35:29

S2 • E26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Hitch-uation, Pt. 1

It's time for Mike and Lauren's wedding, but all eyes are on Ronnie's unpredictable girlfriend Jen when she makes the surprising decision to attend.
09/08/2019
Highlight
04:30

Mike and Lauren Say "I Do"
Jersey Shore: Family VacationS2 E26

The roommates look back at Mike's journey from being The Situation to becoming the man standing at the altar with his bride Lauren.
09/08/2019
