Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Jersey Shore family dynamic is shaken up by the return of Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, this season's plus-one to all the chaos and adventures.
- Full Episodes
- All Videos
- Highlight
- Exclusive
- Sneak Peek
- 33:31
S2 • E22
Ranchelor PartyThe roommates throw Mike a bachelor party, but the guys and ladies have very different kinds of entertainment in mind, and Ronnie wants Jenni to open up about her divorce.26/07/2019
- 35:29
S2 • E26
The Hitch-uation, Pt. 1It's time for Mike and Lauren's wedding, but all eyes are on Ronnie's unpredictable girlfriend Jen when she makes the surprising decision to attend.09/08/2019
- 1:03:52
S2 • E28
A Very Jersey FriendsgivingThe roommates come together at the Jersey Shore Friendsgiving table to look back on all the moments they’re thankful for and all the moments they’re just thankful are over.23/11/2019
- 37:11
S2 • E20
Secaucus?!Mike gets sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, Ronnie raises eyebrows with a story about getting mugged, and the gang heads to a dude ranch.19/07/2019
- 36:39
S2 • E19
The United States v. The Situation, Pt. 2Ronnie claims to have gotten into an altercation in a parking lot, and the roommates gather as Mike receives his criminal sentencing for tax evasion.12/07/2019
- 35:12
S2 • E21
Guido CowboysDuring a trip to upstate New York, Angelina and Deena clash over beds, Ronnie reveals that his girlfriend Jen might be pregnant, and Jenni refuses to discuss her divorce.19/07/2019
- 33:43
S2 • E18
The United States v. The Situation, Pt. 1As Mike prepares for both a jail sentencing and his wedding, the ladies take his fiancee Lauren to a wedding dress fitting, and Jenni shuts down discussions about her divorce.12/07/2019
- 38:31
S2 • E1
It’s ComplicatedThe gang reunites in Las Vegas to meet Ronnie's baby, but no one knows what to expect when Ronnie's relationship drama gets blasted all over social media.24/08/2018
- 35:54
S2 • E2
Oh CanadaVinny and Pauly meet a pair of Canadian women, Jenni calls out the roomies for bailing on her Mother's Day videos, and Ronnie's relationship drama continues to unfold.24/08/2018
- 35:10
S2 • E3
The Truth About RonnieRonnie is pushed to the edge when the truth about his family situation comes to light, the gang wins big at the casinos, and Jen turns up unexpectedly at the suite.31/08/2018
- 35:36
S2 • E4
Heartbreak HotelRonnie worries about his baby's well-being when he gets news about Jen, Vinny misses Pauly D while he's out of town, and Angelina shocks the roommates when she pays a visit.07/09/2018
- 35:25
S2 • E5
FrenemiesAngelina aggressively tries to smooth things over with Jenni, and Vinny misses Pauly so much that he carries around a cardboard cutout of him.14/09/2018
- 35:31
S2 • E6
The DesignationAs their Las Vegas vacation nears the end, Nicole's very extra friend Joey comes for a visit, Jenni leaves the trip early, and Pauly plans a surprise.21/09/2018
- 35:02
S2 • E7
Four Guidos and a BabyNicole and Jenni try to mend their friendship, the guys go baby shopping and revisit the Ronnie and Jen warzone, and Vinny and Pauly make a serious bro-mmitment.28/09/2018
- 36:10
S2 • E9
Vinny and Angelina: A Love StoryBack where it all started, the roommates enjoy a night back in their original seaside house, but things get messy when Vinny and Angelina air out old dirty laundry.12/10/2018
- 36:57
S2 • E10
What a DragRonnie makes a surprise appearance at Deena's gender reveal party, and later, everyone heads to Atlantic City for Pauly's DJ gig.19/10/2018
- 36:36
S2 • E11
Awkward CityIn Atlantic City, the roommates do their best to support Ronnie and Jen’s relationship while celebrating at Pauly’s birthday gig, and Angelina continues to flirt with Vinny.26/10/2018
- 36:50
S2 • E12
Where's the Beach?As the roommates head back to the Jersey shore, Ronnie and Nicole cut loose before everyone else arrives, and Angelina gets flirty with Vinny after a fight with her fiance.02/11/2018