Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Secaucus?!
Season 2 E 20 • 19/07/2019
Mike gets sentenced to eight months in prison for tax evasion, Ronnie raises eyebrows with a story about getting mugged, and the gang heads to a dude ranch.
Full Ep
36:09
S1 • E11Jersey Shore: Family VacationAngelina Leaves Her Mark!
Angelina's embarrassing bodily mishap leaves a lasting impression on the roomies when she departs the house, and the gang heads to Bimini, Bahamas.
08/06/2018
Full Ep
41:19
S1 • E12Jersey Shore: Family VacationJWoww vs. The Proposal
Ronnie is spiraling again, Vinny gets a taste of home, and tension between Mike and Jwoww might ruin mike’s proposal.
15/06/2018
Full Ep
36:39
S1 • E15Jersey Shore: Family VacationMost Jersiest Moments
Mike, Pauly D, Ronnie and Vinny take a look back at the roommates' wildest times in Miami -- including the biggest fights, grossest moments and never-before-seen footage.
06/07/2018
Full Ep
33:57
S1 • E18Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Hottest Hookups
Vinny, Mike, Deena and Pauly count down the 15 hottest Jersey Shore hookups from Seaside to Miami to Italy and back.
16/03/2018
Full Ep
37:50
S1 • E19Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Biggest Blow-ups
Jenni, Ronnie, Vinny, Pauly and Mike count down the 14 biggest blowups in Jersey Shore history, reliving the best smack talk, smack downs, and all-out brawls.
23/03/2018
Full Ep
30:13
S1 • E20Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Snookiest Moments
Jenni, Ronnie, Snooki, Deena and Pauly count down Snooki’s 15 most hilarious, outrageous, and unforgettable meatball moments.
30/03/2018
Full Ep
34:01
S1 • E21Jersey Shore: Family VacationRoad to Vacation: Jersey Shore’s Craziest Couplings
As it turns out, EVERYONE fell in love at the Jersey Shore. Pauly, Deena, Jenni, Ronnie and Snooki break it all down in Jersey Shore’s 8 Craziest Couplings.
30/03/2018
Full Ep
33:31
S2 • E22Jersey Shore: Family VacationRanchelor Party
The roommates throw Mike a bachelor party, but the guys and ladies have very different kinds of entertainment in mind, and Ronnie wants Jenni to open up about her divorce.
26/07/2019
Full Ep
35:29
S2 • E26Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe Hitch-uation, Pt. 1
It's time for Mike and Lauren's wedding, but all eyes are on Ronnie's unpredictable girlfriend Jen when she makes the surprising decision to attend.
09/08/2019
Full Ep
1:03:52
S2 • E28Jersey Shore: Family VacationA Very Jersey Friendsgiving
The roommates come together at the Jersey Shore Friendsgiving table to look back on all the moments they’re thankful for and all the moments they’re just thankful are over.
23/11/2019
Full Ep
37:11
Full Ep
36:39
S2 • E19Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe United States v. The Situation, Pt. 2
Ronnie claims to have gotten into an altercation in a parking lot, and the roommates gather as Mike receives his criminal sentencing for tax evasion.
12/07/2019
Full Ep
35:12
S2 • E21Jersey Shore: Family VacationGuido Cowboys
During a trip to upstate New York, Angelina and Deena clash over beds, Ronnie reveals that his girlfriend Jen might be pregnant, and Jenni refuses to discuss her divorce.
19/07/2019
Full Ep
33:43
S2 • E18Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe United States v. The Situation, Pt. 1
As Mike prepares for both a jail sentencing and his wedding, the ladies take his fiancee Lauren to a wedding dress fitting, and Jenni shuts down discussions about her divorce.
12/07/2019
Full Ep
38:31
S2 • E1Jersey Shore: Family VacationIt’s Complicated
The gang reunites in Las Vegas to meet Ronnie's baby, but no one knows what to expect when Ronnie's relationship drama gets blasted all over social media.
24/08/2018
Full Ep
35:54
S2 • E2Jersey Shore: Family VacationOh Canada
Vinny and Pauly meet a pair of Canadian women, Jenni calls out the roomies for bailing on her Mother's Day videos, and Ronnie's relationship drama continues to unfold.
24/08/2018
Full Ep
35:10
S2 • E3Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe Truth About Ronnie
Ronnie is pushed to the edge when the truth about his family situation comes to light, the gang wins big at the casinos, and Jen turns up unexpectedly at the suite.
31/08/2018
Full Ep
35:36
S2 • E4Jersey Shore: Family VacationHeartbreak Hotel
Ronnie worries about his baby's well-being when he gets news about Jen, Vinny misses Pauly D while he's out of town, and Angelina shocks the roommates when she pays a visit.
07/09/2018
Full Ep
35:25
S2 • E5Jersey Shore: Family VacationFrenemies
Angelina aggressively tries to smooth things over with Jenni, and Vinny misses Pauly so much that he carries around a cardboard cutout of him.
14/09/2018
Full Ep
35:31
S2 • E6Jersey Shore: Family VacationThe Designation
As their Las Vegas vacation nears the end, Nicole's very extra friend Joey comes for a visit, Jenni leaves the trip early, and Pauly plans a surprise.
21/09/2018
