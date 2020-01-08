14 Celebs Who Have Dug Deep & Donated To The Aussie Bushfire Appeals
P!NK: "I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines,â the pop star tweeted on Jan 4.
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky: These two donated $1 million Aussie dollars to the bushfire appeals.
Kylie Jenner: The Billionaire donated $1 million USD to various bushfire appeals, according to reports made by People.com.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: These famous Aussies have donated $500k AUD to the bushfire appeals. "Our family's support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia," Nicole wrote in a statement.
Celeste Barber: The comedian's Facebook campaign has raised more than $45 million Aussie dollars since she set it up on the 3rd of Jan. Legend.
Gigi Hadid: The superstar model donated to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which helps care for injured koalas and wildlife.
Rebel Wilson: Rebel auctioned up an intimate lunch sesh with her for two lucky recipients at her place in Sydney. At 50k a pop, she raised 100k for the bushfire appeals.
Ash Barty: The World No. 1 tennis pro has pledged to donate her entire prize money from the Brisbane International tournament to the Red Cross Fire Appeal. Tennis pros Nick Kyrgios and Maria Sharapova have also donated to the bushfire appeals.
Jeffree Star: âMy family and I have donated this week and we are so devastated by what continues to happen in Australia, one of my favorite places on earth,â the YouTuber tweeted on Jan 5th.
Kim & Khloe Kardashian: After facing backlash for not sharing if they had donated to the bushfire appeals, Kim and Khloe stated in a series of tweets that they had donated to the appeals, but didn't feel the need to publicize it.
