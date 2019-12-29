Take A Look At Which Movies Broke The Box Office Each Year Of This Decade
2010: Toy Story 3 â Andy moves to college, but what are Buzz, Woody and the gang to do? (Image credit: Disney Pixar).
Photo By Disney Pixar
2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 â The final instalment of the franchise that saw the greatest battle between Harry and he-who-must-not-be-named (Image credit: Warner Bros.).
Photo By Warner Bros. Pictures
2012: The Avengers - Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Widow unite to fight off Loki (Image credit: Marvel Studios).
Photo By Marvel Studios
2013: Frozen â One of the most successful childrenâs animations of all time shows the true value of family (Disney).
Photo By Disney
2014: Transformers: Age of Extinction â Mark Wahlberg appears to help Optimus Prime in his fight against alien robots (Image credit: Paramount Pictures).
Photo By Paramount Pictures
