Take A Look At Which Movies Broke The Box Office Each Year Of This Decade

2010: Toy Story 3 â Andy moves to college, but what are Buzz, Woody and the gang to do? (Image credit: Disney Pixar).

2011: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 â The final instalment of the franchise that saw the greatest battle between Harry and he-who-must-not-be-named (Image credit: Warner Bros.).

2012: The Avengers - Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, and Black Widow unite to fight off Loki (Image credit: Marvel Studios).

2013: Frozen â One of the most successful childrenâs animations of all time shows the true value of family (Disney).

2014: Transformers: Age of Extinction â Mark Wahlberg appears to help Optimus Prime in his fight against alien robots (Image credit: Paramount Pictures).

2015: Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens â Star Wars revives the franchise to fight the First Order (Image credit: Disney).

2016: Captain America: Civil War â Itâs Captain America versus Iron Man as a rift forms in The Avengers (Image credit: Marvel Studios).

2017: Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi â The Star Wars saga continues as Rey searches for Luke Skywalker (Image Credit: Disney).

2018: Avengers: Infinity War â Part one of the two-part finale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sees basically every superhero ever fight Thanos (Image credit: Marvel Studios).

2019: Avengers: Endgame â The final instalment of Avengers & the highest grossing movie of all time at US$2.8 billion. MCU is in ruins following Infinity War and itâs time to make things right again (Image credit: Marvel Studios).

