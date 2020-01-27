Here's All The Absolutely Fkn Brilliant Looks At The 2020 Grammy Awards

gettyimages-1196586384.jpg

1 / 35

Flume & Paige Elkington

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202144926.jpg

2 / 35

Lil Nas X

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202144743.jpg

3 / 35

Ariana Grande

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202152375.jpg

4 / 35

Billie Eilish

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202129067.jpg

5 / 35

Skrillex

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202125433.jpg

6 / 35

RÃFÃS DU SOL

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202129623.jpg

7 / 35

Ty Dolla $ign

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202132522.jpg

8 / 35

Jojo

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202136078.jpg

9 / 35

Lizzo

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202134104.jpg

10 / 35

Daniel Caesar

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202140937.jpg

11 / 35

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202142337.jpg

12 / 35

Lewis Capaldi

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202141521.jpg

13 / 35

Claudia Sulewski & FINNEAS

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202143307.jpg

14 / 35

Gwen Stefani

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202142555.jpg

15 / 35

Billy Porter

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202142680.jpg

16 / 35

Maggie Rogers

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202144598.jpg

17 / 35

ROSALÃA

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202143384.jpg

18 / 35

Ozzy & Kelly Osbourne

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202145281.jpg

19 / 35

Diplo & Orville Peck

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202146887.jpg

20 / 35

Bebe Rexha

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202149989.jpg

21 / 35

Tyler, The Creator

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202149922.jpg

22 / 35

Shawn Mendes

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202151136.jpg

23 / 35

H.E.R.

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202151153.jpg

24 / 35

FKA twigs

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202152367.jpg

25 / 35

BTS

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202154948.jpg

26 / 35

Usher

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202154986.jpg

27 / 35

Mason Ramsey

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202156179.jpg

28 / 35

Camila Cabello

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202156355.jpg

29 / 35

Khalid

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202156366.jpg

30 / 35

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202156210.jpg

31 / 35

Shania Twain

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202156425.jpg

32 / 35

Ella Mai

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202157327.jpg

33 / 35

Lana Del Rey

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202158369.jpg

34 / 35

Imogen Heap

Photo By Getty Images

gettyimages-1202158613.jpg

35 / 35

Big Freedia

Photo By Getty Images