12 Movies That Made Us Weep Like A Baby In 2019

1 / 12

Joker - talk about crying from the sheer beauty of a movie (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Photo By Warner Bros. Pictures

2 / 12

Let It Snow - any John Green novel turned into a film (Source: Netflix)

Photo By Netflix

3 / 12

Avengers Endgame - it's all over team (Source: Marvel Studios)

Photo By Marvel Studios

4 / 12

We Are Columbine - Survivors return on the 20th year anniversary (Source: Lioness Productions)

Photo By Lioness Productions

5 / 12

The Farewell - a heartwarming story of a family's lie (Source: A24)

Photo By A24

6 / 12

Ad Astra - seeing Brad Pitt find his father through space (Source: 20th Century Fox)

Photo By 20th Century Fox

7 / 12

Dumbo - an elephant with oversized ears becomes the laughing stock until... (Source: Walt Disney Pictures)

Photo By Walt Disney Pictures

8 / 12

Tell Me Who I Am - Identical twins working their their childhood traumas, it's a heartbreaker (Source: Netflix)

Photo By Netflix

9 / 12

The Sun Is Also A Star - Watching Charles Melton fall in love will make you shed a tear (Source: Warner Bros.)

Photo By Warner Bros. Pictures

10 / 12

Falling Inn Love - City girl meets country boy & we're so lonely okay? (Source: Netflix)

Photo By Netflix

11 / 12

Someone Great - just an excellent story of love, friendship & moving through adulthood. A rom-com that really makes you ~feel~ (Source: Netflix)

Photo By Netflix

12 / 12

Five Feet Apart - Cole Sprouse & Hayley Lu Richardson fall in love, but with the limitations of cystic fibrosis (Source: Lionsgate)

Photo By Lionsgate