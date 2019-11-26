12 Movies That Made Us Weep Like A Baby In 2019
Joker - talk about crying from the sheer beauty of a movie (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
Let It Snow - any John Green novel turned into a film (Source: Netflix)
Avengers Endgame - it's all over team (Source: Marvel Studios)
We Are Columbine - Survivors return on the 20th year anniversary (Source: Lioness Productions)
The Farewell - a heartwarming story of a family's lie (Source: A24)
Ad Astra - seeing Brad Pitt find his father through space (Source: 20th Century Fox)
Dumbo - an elephant with oversized ears becomes the laughing stock until... (Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
Tell Me Who I Am - Identical twins working their their childhood traumas, it's a heartbreaker (Source: Netflix)
The Sun Is Also A Star - Watching Charles Melton fall in love will make you shed a tear (Source: Warner Bros.)
Falling Inn Love - City girl meets country boy & we're so lonely okay? (Source: Netflix)
